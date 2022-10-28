Home Sports Volleyball A3. At Rold Belluno, on Sunday the Garlasco arrives at the Spes Arena
The only precedent at the Spes Arena, between Da Rold Logistics Belluno and Garlasco, is not reassuring for the Dolomites.

Who, last March, had left the entire stake to the Lombards. And they had run into the third stop in a row: prelude to a lack of results that would last until the end of the regular season.

But that’s another story. Compared to last winter’s tail, almost everything has changed. Almost, because what remains is the danger of an opponent ready to show up in two days (Sunday 30 October, 6 pm, at the Arena di Lambioi), fierce and on the wave of a great feat: the 3-0 printed at Abba Pineto, no later than last Sunday.

«We will face a strong team with a high average height – is the analysis of the assistant coach, Roberto Malaguti -. The strong points are certainly two: the attack and the serve. In addition, Garlasco comes from a victory of absolute importance: this means that we will play against a rather “loaded” opponent ».

Gianluca Da Poian

At the level of individuals, special attention is paid to Stefano Giannotti, a striker returning from his experience in Macerata, and to Leonardo Puliti, an expert and surgical in key moments.

