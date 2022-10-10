“We were in an emergency situation. That’s why this victory has even more importance ». Gian Luca Colussi, in the first official match on the bench of Da Rold Logistics Belluno, does not hide his satisfaction. «It’s a positive result, because the debut is always complicated, especially away from home, and even more against a team that, as we had predicted, could change its face. In fact, compared to the friendly played against them a few weeks ago, they changed formation, but we were good at responding. In the first set we played very intensely, positively, and the same also in the second ».

From Rold Belluno, start with a bang in the Venetian derby nicola pasuch

09 October 2022



A few more difficulties in the third set, however won by the advantages…

«In the third we made too many mistakes in the serve. Still down by 3-4 points, we were still good at staying in the game, when it was time we made up for it and we were a little more clear-headed and determined on the advantages. It was a race that gave us ideas to work on. We must learn to understand the moments of the match, manage the serve better and work in defense ».

Volleyball A3. Novello, super numbers in the victorious debut of Da Rold Belluno 10 October 2022



What sensations did you feel in the debut match on the Belluno bench?

«In the end, when the game starts, the emotion disappears and you immediately immerse yourself in the match. So I did. I consider myself quite cold from this point of view. It was a good match to make the debut with. Besides, the game started immediately at a high pace ».

Did you get the answers you were looking for from new and old players?

“I would feel like we had no alternative. We were in an absolutely emergency situation. We had been arriving for a bad week. From Thursday to today, we have never been able to train all together because, due to an intestinal virus, there were always at least a couple of players missing. All in addition to the situations of Candeago and Mozzato, already out for their back problems. It has been a tiring, demanding week. But despite everything, we found victory. We compacted and suffered together. Because if we suffer together, then joys arrive ».