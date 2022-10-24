The general manager of Da Rold Logistics, Franco Da Re, recognizes the merits of the Mirandola seen on the field last night, but also emphasizes the demerits of a Belluno that has not expressed itself on the same levels as the three previous official releases, in which full victories had come against San Donà, Brugherio and Monselice.

«From the end of the second set, in which we were ahead 20-18 and we lost 25-22, to the whole third set, where we conceded a monstrous partial to the opponents, we really didn’t do it. We didn’t have the ability to react. We knew that we were facing a team of this type ”, explains the manager of DRL Belluno,“ who played a game made up of determination, courage and participation by everyone ”.



Volleyball A3. First defeat of Da Rold Belluno in Mirandola Nicola Pasuch

23 October 2022

“We knew it but we weren’t able to beat them with the tools we own, including the technical quality we have at our disposal,” says Da Re. “It’s a defeat that leaves a lot of bitterness in the mouth. In the final of the fourth set, we would also have had two or three balls to close the set in our favor and go to the fifth, but we made some inaccuracies and we paid for them. In a sport like volleyball, the details are exaggerated. And if you want to compete at high levels, the details are fundamental ».

On the one hand, therefore, Mirandola’s test of great depth, on the other the too many errors of Belluno … «Between walls and direct errors we lost forty-four points. It is like saying », continues the general manager of the Belluno team,« that, in practice, we gave him two sets. The third was an absolute disaster, but it came as a consequence of the second. In some situations we played very poorly. Even in attack, where we usually manage to compensate for some of our shortcomings, this time we weren’t so lucid. Having said that, great credit must also be given to the opponents, who proved organized and who, galvanized by some great defenses, managed to play a great match. Congratulations to them: they have confirmed themselves as an important team at home. Too bad for us: we wasted a great opportunity ».