To regain victory, Da Rold Logistics Belluno is willing to go far. More than 400 kilometers away from “home”. And, specifically, in San Giustino, in the province of Perugia, where the rhinos will be called to face the ErmGroup. That is, the current fourth force in the Serie A3 Credem Banca championship. See you tomorrow (Sunday 27 November, 6 pm): referee Antonio Licchelli from Lecce and Simone Fontini from Latina. Live streaming on the Legavolley YouTube channel is guaranteed.

NIGHT IN UMBRIA

The group will leave already in the early afternoon of today (Saturday) and will stay overnight in a hotel near the sports facility.

«The club is always punctual – says coach Gian Luca Colussi – in guaranteeing the ideal conditions to be able to express ourselves at our best. It’s true that playing away from home is more complicated, but a long away trip cannot be an alibi. Even less from a logistical point of view ».

Rhinos, if anything, fear more the strength of an opponent with important values.

«We will face a good team – continues Colussi – well orchestrated by a precise setter like Sitti, while Hristoskov, the Bulgarian opposite, can take advantage of his 206 centimeters and has a high and varied shot. Without considering the two bands and a libero, Marra, with an infinite number of appearances in A1».

BETTER COME BACK

The DRL, however, wants to move on. And leave behind the three defeats in sequence: «We are aware of our means, we just have to fix a few imperfections. Because even last Sunday, against Savigliano, we alternated good volleyball moments with some mistakes. In any case, I am convinced that this group can take some satisfactions: being young, they will do better in the second leg than in the first leg».

THERMOMETER

Colussi worked on targeted concepts during the week.

“First of all, we must not disunite in times of difficulty. On the pitch, however, we focused a lot on defense. An aspect that is not yet fully within our comfort zone, but which represents the thermometer for any team. When you have to defend an opponent’s attack, willpower is not enough: you need technique and ball handling properties. However, I’m not worried: sooner or later we’ll be fishing with both hands even from this fundamental».

SHOCK

Ultimately, there are the prerequisites for shaking up a standings that have stagnated since 30 October: «Fear of no one, respect for anyone – concludes Colussi -. The team will give everything they have. Then it is not always possible to achieve a positive result, given that the outcome of a challenge also depends on the strength of the opponent and on the psychological factor. But we are ready.”

THE OPPONENTS SEEN BY MALAGUTI

«San Giustino is a team that plays well in attack – is the analysis of the assistant coach from Belluno, Roberto Malaguti – also thanks to a solid setter like Alessio Sitti, who is very good at reading the game».

The main focus comes from Bulgaria: «It’s the opposite Petar Hristoskov, an athlete to whom we will have to pay the utmost attention. But he’s not the only one. The Umbrians, in fact, express themselves on good levels even in the centre. Above all thanks to Augusto Quarta, who is also very skilled at blocking: speaking of blocks, he has 27 active ones, almost one per set. And, only in the last game in Brugherio, he managed to print as many as 10 ».

On the subject of forwards to take into consideration, Cappelletti also has a say: «A respectable athlete – concludes Malaguti – he played in A2 for four seasons in a row. What about Marra then? A free player who has a lot of experience from his own and has played on the parquet floors of the top flight for a long time ». In short, she may be a newly promoted player, but San Giustino has what it takes to remain in the noble areas of the Serie A3 Credem Banca championship.