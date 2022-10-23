Home Sports Volleyball A3. First defeat of Da Rold Belluno in Mirandola
Da Rold Logistics Belluno collects their first defeat of the season. At Pala Simoncelli, the boys of coach Gian Luca Colussi are reassembled and beaten 3-1 by the Mirandola Volleyball Stadium. After winning the first set 25-21, the people of Belluno had to deal with the reaction of the Modenese who in the second won 25-22. Belluno had an empty pass in the third set (finished 25-14 in favor of the hosts), then recovered in the fourth but the grueling challenge to the advantages rewarded Mirandola (28-26). After three consecutive victories in the first three days of the A3 championship, the Belluno team thus reported the first stop, against a team – the Mirandola of coach Dall’Olio – which, although newly promoted, offered a test of absolute depth.

