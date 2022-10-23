Da Rold Logistics Belluno collects their first defeat of the season. At Pala Simoncelli, the boys of coach Gian Luca Colussi are reassembled and beaten 3-1 by the Mirandola Volleyball Stadium. After winning the first set 25-21, the people of Belluno had to deal with the reaction of the Modenese who in the second won 25-22. Belluno had an empty pass in the third set (finished 25-14 in favor of the hosts), then recovered in the fourth but the grueling challenge to the advantages rewarded Mirandola (28-26). After three consecutive victories in the first three days of the A3 championship, the Belluno team thus reported the first stop, against a team – the Mirandola of coach Dall’Olio – which, although newly promoted, offered a test of absolute depth.