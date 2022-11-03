More than a duel, it has become a volleyball novel. Full of emotions, twists, with bitter and other sweet shades. No, the one between Geetit Bologna and Da Rold Logistics Belluno cannot be a challenge like any other. Or rather, it is to the extent that it is giving away three points. But when the Bolognese and the rhinos face each other under the net, their history is also on the pitch. And it will be the same on Sunday 6 November, at 6 pm.

A story that begins on 12 June 2021 in Emilia, where Game 1 of the Serie B playoff final is staged: the dream? Obliterate a one-way ticket for the A3. And to impose itself, in front of the friendly public, it is Geetit with a score of 3-1. After seven days, however, Da Rold Logistics returns tit for tat in Game 2: in the home of De Mas, the first part escapes, but wins the next three. Another 3-1 and we go to the Golden set: at that point, however, the Bolognese have some more energy and 15-11 win.

The following season, new confrontation. Twofold. And this time upstairs: in the Serie A3 Credem Banca championship. In the first leg, in Emilia, the DRL is reassembled twice – in the second and fourth round – and still chews bitter. But on the way back it is another music: thanks to the thrust of the Spes Arena, a clear success matures in form (3-1) and in substance. To confirm that the crosses between the two sextets are a roller coaster of emotions. And in three days, the carousel restarts from the Pala Savena in Bologna.

A COURIER FOR BOLOGNA

In this regard, to make the rhinos feel closer, the company has organized a bus of fans: all interested can contact 389.0848068 (number of the marketing manager, Enrico Zanolli). Upon reaching a minimum number of subscriptions, more details will be provided on costs and other aspects.