It is the first home performance, marked with the official stamp. Tomorrow (Sunday 16, 6 pm), the lights of the Spes Arena will return to illuminate a Serie A3 Credem Banca championship match: the one between Da Rold Logistics Belluno and Gamma Chimica Burgherio. Two teams that, in this start of the season, have different points of contact. Two, first of all: the young age. It is a winning and convincing debut. Because on the one hand the DRL won San Donà and made the Venetian derby its own, on the other the Diavoli Rosa overcame an uncomfortable client like Savigliano, at the tie-break. In short, the dish is rich. Like the conditions for attending a vibrant match.

FULL

«We are back from a good week – says coach Gian Luca Colussi – in which we have all recovered a bit. Even those injured who did not take the field last Sunday ». Speaking of last Sunday, important replies arrived: «Yes, the ones I was hoping for and, after all, I was expecting. The group had the merit of staying on track: focused, ready to suffer, to read and interpret every change in the opposing half. And then we were good at not getting angry with each other: it happens when maybe a teammate makes some mistakes in sequence. The union and the compactness in moments of difficulty give us hope ».

EPICENTER

The attention is now entirely turned to the Pink Devils: «We are talking about the youngest team in the entire championship, daughter of the most prosperous nursery in Italy. By now the epicenter of volleyball has moved to the Milan area: not surprisingly, Brugherio has collected scudetto finals in the youth field and several athletes have been called up to the national team. Do they have a great future? Yes, but also a nice present. However, when the average age is low, a sextet will inevitably have alternating phases: consequently, we must expect moments of excellent volley, to others in which the Chemical Range will grant something. And we will have to be able to take advantage of it ».

SUPPORT

The rhinos will be able to count on the check from the stands: «Belluno has always responded in the best way. Also, I sense curiosity and excitement around the team. That’s why I trust in a large and noisy audience: it’s fantastic to have the support of the city and the square. The warmth of the people is an important weapon, since the days of Serie B. The Spes Arena must become a fort ». Below with Brugherio, therefore, while the midweek shift with Monselice is scheduled on Wednesday: «Calm down – Colussi brakes – we will think about Wednesday’s challenge in due time, also because we will have two days to prepare it. I want all our energies to be directed towards confronting Brugherio ».

REFEREES AND SURROUNDINGS

The referees designated for the challenge are Emilio Sabia and Antonino Di Lorenzo. Tickets are available to attend the Spes Arena match (10 euros for the whole, 5 for the reduced), as well as season tickets. For those who are unable to reach the Lambioi plant, direct coverage on the Legavolley YouTube channel is guaranteed.

BRUGHERIO? YOUNG, TALL AND TALENTED

What kind of team will stand up in front of the rhinos? Word to the DRL assistant coach, Roberto Malaguti: «He is the youngest team in the league and with a really important average height. Just think of the opposite Barotto: by virtue of his 212 centimeters he is the tallest in Serie A ». Barotto himself, however, is back from a sensational debut, ennobled by 26 points, with an ace, two blocks and 58 percent in attack. Numbers to rub your eyes. And, in this sense, a good bomber duel with Marco Novello is announced.

«Brugherio essentially has two strengths – continues Malaguti -. That is, the attack and the serve. In addition, he is a futuristic team: just think that, in the squad, he boasts four European champion players with the youth national teams. Not surprisingly, he can count on one of the most interesting nurseries in Italy ».

Youth, freshness and exponential room for growth. But also a firepower under the net that should not be underestimated: straight antennas, therefore. Gamma Chimica is a very insidious team. And for further information, it is sufficient to ask Savigliano, who was bent to his debut by the Diavoli Rosa no later than five days ago.