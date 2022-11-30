In NBA basketball, it is such an important role that it deserves an ad hoc award: the “sixth man” award. That is, that player who, coming off the bench, manages to guarantee his team a significant, if not even decisive contribution to the game in progress. Well in volleyball – which at the start includes a sextet – this symbolic recognition would go to the “seventh man”. Which, in the case of Da Rold Logistics Belluno, is not difficult to identify: number 14 printed on the back. His name is Massimo, his surname Ostuzzi. Protagonist against Savigliano, in spite of the passive. And decisive last Sunday, in San Giustino.

FOCUS

«I just tried to bring onto the pitch what I felt was missing, after watching the game from outside – says the twenty-three year old spiker -. I entered in a gritty way, I concentrated on staying 100 percent on the piece and making sure that my teammates also remained attached to the score. In the last two games, I think the opponents were inferior to us, in terms of quality. But we lacked cynicism, as well as that focus that allows you not to get lost as points pass. At least, these were my sensations from the bench».

RELEASE THE TENSION

Ostuzzi is now a specialist, a fixer of matches: «It’s never easy to get into the works – brakes “Max” -. What I try to do right away is vent the tension, cheering and screaming loudly when we score. All of this helps me not to get inhibited by the pressures». Of him, in Umbria, the decisive counterattack to give the rhinos the full booty: «We have always coveted the places that count. Now it’s essential not to get distracted and try to accumulate as many points as possible, because the classification is short: the gap between us and the pursuers is just a few lengths, so it’s forbidden to let your guard down».

DIRECT CLASH

In the meantime, WiMore Parma arrives at the Spes Arena on Sunday (first call at 7 pm): «It’s a very important match – concludes Ostuzzi -. We will face a sextet who are in ninth position, but are only two points behind us. Therefore, Sunday will be a real direct match to stay in the top classification. We must immediately resume with the spirit that we found in San Giustino. And bring home the result in front of our audience. At all costs”.