A first place to keep as long as possible. Because there you are in front of it in a wonderful way, even though you have the feeling of being a bit of an intruder among the big ones. But the 6 points obtained in two days by Da Rold Logistics are worth the momentary peak in the men’s A3 series standings, shared with Pineto alone. All the others have already left something on the street.

However, there is no time to enjoy the view from above. Because tonight here is proposed the first of the two midweek rounds of the championship. The other will be Thursday 8 December, however a public holiday.

Monselice, an opponent of numerous battles over the past years and already a challenger of the Belluno people in a couple of friendlies of recent preparation, will be at the Spes Arena at 8.30 pm. Both won, however.

The Paduans have only one point, but coach Gian Luca Colussi has few doubts.

“They will be saved.”

He says this with absolute certainty, in fact warning his people about the pitfalls of today’s game.

“I know them well, I’ve really faced them several times. They have been a historical group for years, of which the emblem is that Dragon who has worn the Paduan shirt since he was a child. In the summer they reinforced themselves with a couple of power plants, but they continue to have their main strength in knowing each other. The setter, for example, knows perfectly what the characteristics of the attackers are and so on. These are aspects that represent an added value. I’m sure they will have a good championship. We say from the middle of the table ».

There is also a bit of rivalry between you and even in the test won at the Spes Arena there were some skirmishes.

«It’s part of the sport, come on. He adds further reasons of interest to the game ».

For your part, you show up for the appointment with full points and with only one set left in two games.

“It’s a busy week and the last mistake to make is about any distractions. Then there are no races in which you can afford greater relaxation. Brugherio himself taught us this ».

However, enthusiasm must be ridden.

«In volleyball the psychological component makes all the difference in the world: when you are light headed, your arm is less afraid of hitting the ball. Here certainly the desire to live a season as protagonists is not lacking, accompanied by the pressure deriving from the desire of the club to compete in a top level championship ».

Is this your real position?

«I think there are three or four teams superior to the others. Then you never know what happens in sport. But we are just at the beginning ».

Next step of growth?

«There are always many. It is better that way. In my view, for example, all the fundamentals need further development. Let’s take the joke: the percentage of errors in the two games was too high. It is true that I have professed since the first training sessions to push hard from the nine-meter line, but it is equally necessary to adapt to the personal and team moment. Even on the wall you can improve and the counterattack is able to make us record even higher percentages than the still flattering 50% we had up to now ».

Are there any training innovations?

«You know, usually a winning team does not change, but some small adjustments are by no means excluded. Whoever is in better shape will always play and we can certainly count on many potential holders on the roster. The only unavailability is that of Candeago due to back problems, while Mozzato is living with some ailments. For the rest, we are all there ».

Ready to enjoy the view from the top again. Monselice permitting. –

TICKET 10 EURO

Da Rold focuses on the public factor, hoping to have an audience worthy of the first place. Tickets cost 10 euros, with reduced tickets to 5 euros. At the box office it will also be possible to ask for information on season tickets. For those unable to go to the Spes Arena, live coverage on the Legavolley YouTube channel is guaranteed.

PROGRAM

3rd day (8.30 pm): From Rold Belluno – Monselice, Pineto – Macerata (postponed for Covid), Bologna – Parma, Savigliano – Garlasco, Fano – San Giustino, Brugherio – Mirandola, San Donà – Montecchio.

Ranking: Abba Pineto, Da Rold Belluno 6, Parma 5, Savigliano 4, Bologna, Macerata, Fano, San Giustino, Mirandola 3, Montecchio, Brugherio 2, Monselice, Garlasco 1, San Donà 0.