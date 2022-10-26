Point and head. Da Rold Logistics Belluno has no intention of crying over spilled milk, after the first passive in the Serie A3 Credem Banca championship, matured in Mirandola. But it is ready to go again. And to treasure the mistakes made in Emilia.



23 October 2022

As confirmation Philip Maccabruni: «We did not maintain the proactive and combative attitude that distinguished us in the first few days throughout the match – says the director -. Certainly the opponent has put some of him: he played in a different way than expected. And a bit of mental fatigue didn’t allow us to react as we wanted. Having said that, our performance is not to be thrown away: we had moments of high volleyball ».

HEALTHY DEFEAT

No drama, then. On the contrary: «The defeat can also be healthy – continues the setter – because it gives us good ideas to work on and the motivations to face the week in the gym. Just as you shouldn’t get too excited after a win, there’s no need to get down on points left along the way. We will work even more to improve ».



24 October 2022

GREAT OPPORTUNITY

Overall, however, the balance sheet is largely in surplus. Also because the DRL is still at the top of the standings, arm in arm with Fano and Savigliano: «The beginning of the championship is positive, if we consider the quality of the game expressed and above all the intensity. It is true, in light of the results of the weekend, we have missed a great opportunity. But, speaking of occasions, every Sunday there is a new one: the idea must be to waste as little as possible and get the most out of it ».

INTERESTING GROUP

The rhinos leverage the strength of the collective: «Ours is an interesting group, with a very low average age. And this can be a “plus”, given that there is a great desire to do and demonstrate. The target? To become more and more a team that fights and helps each other. I am convinced of it, we are already on the right track and, with the passing of time, we will try to grow in every respect ».



24 October 2022

INDIVIDUALITY

In the meantime, on Sunday (6pm) Garlasco arrives at the Spes Arena, fresh from a 3-0 win against one of the big players in the group: Abba Pineto. «We will face a team that has significant individuality – concludes Maccabruni – especially in the fundamental of the attack. And it uses its wall centimeters very well. A game of character awaits us, in which every situation will be handled in the best possible way. The public from Belluno, in the last two home matches, responded well and gave us a big hand. We will also need the fans to take the three points home ». Hence, the appeal: «We are waiting for you at the sports hall. Numerous and noisy ».