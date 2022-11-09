More character is needed. Especially away, because then at home the cheering of the Spes Arena makes it easier to play a certain type of performance.

To say it is Gonzalo Martinez, free of Da Rold Logistics Belluno who has all the best intentions to leave behind the ugly setback suffered in Bologna. Above all, Sunday is the second consecutive trip and this time it will be at the home of leaders Abba Pineto. A prohibitive challenge if the performance of the Belluno people will follow the dull one seen the other night. Otherwise, any outcome may become feasible.

«It is clear that everything becomes easier and more immediate when we play in front of our wonderful audience, but we have to get used to fighting even away from home. The other day Bologna maintained a good continuity of volleyball for the entire match, but in reality we were not up to par. And watch out: no alibi: it is up to us to improve. Now we are called to face one of the best equipped sextets in the championship, we know. For this, you will need a proof of character. We will have to put into practice what was missing in the away match in Bologna. Also in terms of trust ».

No drama in any case, because Da Rold still has 12 points after six days and the tally is not bad. Of course, if something had arrived both last Sunday and Mirandola it would have been better, in any case full speed ahead. Now, however, they touch Pineto and Savigliano, in that order.

«The team is there and I feel great with coach Gian Luca Colussi. Continuous improvement log, day after day. Not just mine, but all the boys. In the group, there is no lack of harmony. Now we will do everything possible to catch the top positions of the ranking. And then we will give our all in the playoffs we want to reach. Meanwhile, Sunday will need a capital test. And a Da Rold Logistics very different from the one staged in Emilia ».