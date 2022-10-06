In nature, the puma does not roar. But, on a volleyball level, it is very different. Because the “puma” of Da Rold Logistics Belluno, Alberto Saibene, roars all right. Especially now that the Serie A3 Credem Banca championship is one step away: «During the season, I trust that our audience will accompany us on the journey. I would like to see “fire and flames” in the stands every Sunday. Because we are really excited and I hope the fans are too ».

Pitfalls

The official debut, scheduled in three days, will however be away: in San Donà. «The matches in which you face an opponent you have already defeated (4-0 in a friendly match last September 21st) hide the greatest pitfalls – continues the former Motta -. The Volley Team Club will want revenge and in addition it should have recovered two important players. In San Donà we will have to play an intelligent race: it is the only way to bring home the full booty ».

MENTAL STEPS

The pre-season went to archive with a trio of successes: «The team reacted well to the problems that emerged in the first matches. We have improved from a technical and tactical point of view, even if we still have to complete some steps of a mental nature: in some matches there was some drop in concentration. But I remain confident, also because I think it is more “natural” to train certain aspects when there are points at stake in the standings ».

WITHOUT BARRIERS

The contribution of the young people is already significant: «We are an extremely cohesive team, without barriers. And we give each other a hand. There is no lack of healthy competition, as well as the desire to get involved. In addition, I am very happy with the performances that the less experienced players showed during the friendlies: their true value immediately emerged. I’m sure they will give us a big hand in training and in the race: the path that awaits us will be long and we will need everyone to grow further and reach our goals ».

NATURE

Saibene, within the group, has an absolutely important role: «As far as I’m concerned, I try to help anyone, as much as possible. It’s in my nature and I always have. Over the years I have learned about the various types of companions: everyone has different needs. I try to do my best so that everyone is calm and ready to give their best ». Saibene’s word: the roaring “puma”.