It is the third defeat in a row. And the first within the friendly walls of the Spes Arena. To impose a stop to the rhinos is a concrete and ruthless Monge-Gerbaudo Savigliano in the key moments of the match. And wall puncher. In this sense, the data relating to the fundamental is eloquent: 9-2 for the guests.

In any case, Da Rold Logistics comes out to the applause of an audience that was able to appreciate the splendid long-distance duel between the opposites, Novello and Spagnol: two “healthy bearers” of entertainment, of high school coups. And at high altitudes. Even if in the end only Spagnol celebrates, with his companions. Now the DRL is sixth, overtaken by Montecchio and San Giustino.

SCENARIOS

Savigliano is a tough team. And he confirmed it right from the first exchanges, so much so that he moved up to 13-10. The DRL, however, relies on a super Novello (6 points with 75 percent in attack). And it goes back: just the opposite impacts at 15, while Graziani puts the arrow (16-15) and Novello extends again (18-16). Inertia is dolomitic, but Monge-Gerbaudo finds the key to opening up new scenarios in service. Or rather to overturn them. Because the finale belongs to the Piedmontese: 22-25.

TAPE HELP

It’s a very intense duel. Even in the second round, the DRL gives the impression of being able to escape thanks to Saibene’s ace (19-15). Then, however, two winning serves, with the help of the tape, give Nasari and partners the hook at 19, while Spagnol overtakes (20-21). And everything is decided on the advantages: Mozzato gives two set-balls to the landlords, but it is not enough because Monge-Gerbaudo hits the wall and closes the accounts with two “posters” by Dutto and the newcomer Mellano.

FORT

Driven by the 450 fans who flocked to the Lambioi Arena, the rhinos didn’t give up. And they raise their heads. Also because Graziani makes no mistakes and Novello is unstoppable: he blocks and counterattacks for 19-15, signs the last two points and archives the third set with numbers to rub your eyes. In addition, the impact of the new entrants Ostuzzi and Paganin is absolutely positive, not to mention decisive: 25-20, everything reopened. All? Almost. Because in the fourth round, Galaverna’s experience will prove to be decisive in mending the 12-9 gap: the spiker from Cuneo, in fact, signs the ace of 16-16 (again with the help of the tape) and the block of 22-21 Piedmontese, while the last attack by Graziani ends out. This time the Spes Arena fort didn’t hold up.

THE ANALYSIS

«We didn’t express ourselves at our best when blocking and defending – is the analysis of coach Gian Luca Colussi – and we lacked in small things. However, these three defeats concern me in a relative way. We are a little disappointed, embittered, “pissed off”, but we’ll make up for it. It is clear that we have to work, but we had already anticipated the fact that we would suffer in some stages of the season. Already next Sunday, in San Giustino, there will be an opportunity to bring home some important points».

FROM ROLD LOGISTICS BELLUNO-MONGE-GERBAUDO SAVIGLIANO 1-3

FROM ROLD LOGISTICS BELLUNO: Maccabruni 2, Novello 22, Saibene 4, Graziani 17, Mozzato 10, Stufano 4; Martinez (L), Ostuzzi 3, Paganin 3. Ne Guolla, Galliani, Candeago, Guastamacchia, Pierobon (L). Coach: G. Colussi.

MONGE-GERBAUDO SAVIGLIANO: Nasari 10, Filippi 7, Rainero 6, Galaverna 13, Spagnol 22, Dutto 5; Anger (L), Gallo, Mellano 1, Trinchero, Bergesio. In Calcagno. Coach: L. Simeon.

PARTIAL: 22-25, 26-28, 25-20, 23-25.

REFEREES: Roberto Guarneri from Messina and Marco Pernpruner from Verona.

NOTE. Spectators: 450. Set duration 28′, 33′, 24′, 27′; total 1h50′. Belluno: 18 wrong hits, 5 winners, 2 blocks. Savigliano: bs 21, v. 4, m. 9.