Volleyball, BR Volleys – Friedrichshafen: Berlin demonstration of power

Berlin demonstration of power

Cheering photo: The Berliners pose in Friedrichshafen

Source: dpa/Tom Weller

The BR Volleys are about to win the German Volleyball Championship. In the second final game, the opponents from Berlin presented Friedrichshafen in their own hall. But that doesn’t have to mean anything, as the previous year taught.

Dhe Berlin Volleys presented themselves in masterful form for 65 minutes. This short period of time was enough for them to outclass their arch-rivals VfB Friedrichshafen 3-0 (25:18, 25:11, 25:16) in the second play-off final game for the German volleyball championship on Thursday. The capitals are now leading 2-0 in the Best of Five series and can already win their 13th title, the seventh in a row, in the third game in front of their home crowd on Saturday (8:00 p.m.).

“We’ll go full throttle,” promises volleyball player Johannes Tille. “If we repeat the performance we showed in Friedrichshafen, then we’ll prevail again,” says middle blocker Anton Brehme with conviction. That would also save the BR Volleys the more than 700-kilometer bus journey to Lake Constance for a fourth encounter next Thursday.

Focused, self-confident and effective, the Berliners performed in front of the 1000 spectators in the sold-out Bodensee Airport Arena. The opponent couldn’t even come close to keeping up. “Although it’s a final, we don’t feel any pressure and just want to play volleyball,” reveals Tille the recipe for success.

Eleven aces, eleven block points

In just three sets, the volleys scored eleven aces and eleven block points. “The serve worked for us, and if that’s the case, we can play our best volleyball,” said Brehme.

The Berliners around Timothee Carle (left) usually found a way against the Friedrichshafen team

The Berliners around Timothee Carle (left) usually found a way against the Friedrichshafen team

Source: dpa/Tom Weller

However, the clear lead in the play-off series should not tempt the BR Volleys to be careless. Last year, VfB Friedrichshafen were 2-0 up in the final against the Berliners after winning, but ultimately had to concede the title to their opponents after three consecutive defeats.

That’s another reason why Brehme warns: “If VfB regains the strength of their serve, they can cause us problems again.” Johannes Tille doesn’t like to think of such a scenario. The player wants to celebrate at the weekend, in two senses: the championship on Saturday and his 26th birthday on Sunday.

