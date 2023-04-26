volleyball | Bundesliga: Dresdner SC also fails in the second semi-final against Stuttgart

Status: 04/26/2023 9:15 p.m

The Dresdner SC volleyball team was eliminated in the playoff semifinals. The team of coach Alexander Waibl also lost the second game against the main round first MTV Stuttgart.

The Bundesliga season is over for the women’s volleyball team at Dresdner SC – at least with the bronze medal. In the playoff semi-finals, however, MTV Stuttgart proved to be one size too big: the winner of the main round also prevailed in the second game and booked the final ticket early in the “best-of-three” series. Despite a strong performance, coach Alexander Waibl’s team lost after more than two hours of play in a varied and exciting game 1:3 (20:25, 25:17, 18:25, 20:25).

After a balanced initial phase at the beginning of the first set (3:3), the Stuttgart women used their strong attacking game and developed a lead (5:9, 9:14). They kept this lead and converted the first set ball with a block against Jennifer Janiska (20:25).

Dresden uses Stuttgart mistakes – then the MTV strikes back

But then mistakes crept in with the guests, in acceptance and attack a lot did not fit together. The DSC made great use of the opponent’s weaknesses and played into a flow (8:1) at the beginning of the second set. MTV later stabilized again, but Dresden held up well and used the first set ball per block against Stuttgart’s strong diagonal player Krystal Rivers (25:17).

There was hope that the surprise could still be managed. But in the third set, the Stuttgart women showed a strong reaction. They came in much better (2:5) and moved further away (7:15). In the meantime, the hosts reduced the lead again to 13:16, but Stuttgart was not impressed by this. Krystal Rivers converted the first set ball (18:25).

Tension in the fourth sentence – but Stuttgart retains the upper hand

In the fourth set, the game became even more exciting. Dresden initially led (5:2), but Stuttgart came back (7:7). A head-to-head race developed, the two teams didn’t separate much (10:10, 16:16). In the decisive phase, however, it was the guests who shifted up a gear and ultimately got the upper hand. In the end it was Rivers again who made the difference: she converted the second match point (20:25) and booked the final for Stuttgart. The opponent is SC Potsdam, who also won the second game against SSC Palmberg Schwerin (3-0) in the evening.

can