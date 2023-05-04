Home » Volleyball Bundesliga: Second final game: Friedrichshafen without a chance against Berlin
Volleyball Bundesliga: Second final game: Friedrichshafen without a chance against Berlin

Volleyball Bundesliga: Second final game: Friedrichshafen without a chance against Berlin

Status: 04.05.2023 21:37

VfB Friedrichshafen also loses the second game of the final series against Berlin Volleys. Coach Mark Lebedev’s team now needs three wins in a row to win the title.

The start for VfB went wrong. The Häflers, who revealed problems in acceptance, were quickly behind by 1:5 and had to chase the deficit. The game was evenly balanced in the first set. In the end, the Berliners secured the passage safely with 25:18.

In the second set it was even thicker for VfB. The hosts didn’t really come together in attack, the volleys played their offensive game calmly. Intermediate score: 4:16. In the end, the set went to the Berliners with 25:11.

VfB with more resistance in round three

In the third round, VfB equalized 5:5 after falling behind, but then the quality of the guests prevailed again, who performed without weaknesses. The third set ended 16:25 from the point of view of the Friedrichshafen team.

The Häfler had lost the first game 1:3 in the capital. In the best-of-five series, the Friedrichshafeners now need three wins to secure the title. On the other hand, a success at home on Saturday (May 6 at 8 p.m.) is enough for the Berliners to be crowned champions for the seventh time in a row.

Final series (best of five) at a glance

Game 1 on May 1st, 6 p.m.: Berlin Volleys – VfB Friedrichshafen 3:1

Game 2 on May 4th, 8 p.m.: VfB Friedrichshafen – Berlin Volleys 0:3

Game 3 on May 6th, 8 p.m.: Berlin Volleys – VfB Friedrichshafen

Game 4* on May 11, 8:30 p.m.: VfB Friedrichshafen – Berlin Volleys

Game 5* on May 14, 4 p.m.: Berlin Volleys – VfB Friedrichshafen

*if necessary

