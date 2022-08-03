Home Sports Volleyball, Caterina Schillkowski wears the U17 blue
Volleyball, Caterina Schillkowski wears the U17 blue

03 August 2022
Caterina Schillkowski

The Pontalpine talent of Imoco (who grew up in Belluno) will make his debut tonight in Chianciano against Portugal

Nicola Pasuch

03 August 2022

CHIANCIANO TERME

There is another flash of blue in the present and, above all, in the future of volleyball from Belluno.

After Alessandro Bristot’s triumph at the Under 18 European Championships, now it’s up to another promising young athlete from the province of Belluno the honor of wearing the jersey of the Italian youth volleyball team.

Caterina Schillkowski, born in Pontalpina in 2007, registered with Imoco volley and raised in the youth teams of the Belluno Volleyball team, is among the fourteen players who from today to Sunday will be involved in Chianciano Terme, in the province of Siena, at the Wevza Under 17 women’s international tournament.

The competition is also attended by Portugal, Spain, France, Germany and Belgium. Italy takes part with its Under 16 national team and will make its debut tonight, at 8 pm, at the Estra Forum in Chiusi, against Portugal.

These are the 14 blue players called: Rebecca Aimaretti (Agil); Maria Stella Armando (Cogoleto); Arianna Bovolenta (Volleyrò Cdp); Fanfani Giulia (Scandicci); Gaia Genovese (Bussolengo); Ilaria Nozza (Lurano 95); Giorgia Orso (Mussolente); Caterina Peroni (Cus Brescia); Giorgia Sari (Pro Victoria); Caterina Schillkowski and Beatrice Spada (Imoco); Asia Spaziano (Anderlini Modena); Alessandra Talarico (Blue Star); Ludovica Tosini (Pinerolo).

This is the calendar of Schillkowski and her companions: Wednesday 3 August at 8 pm Portugal – Italy, Thursday 4 August at 8 pm Italy – France, Friday 5 August at 8 pm Spain – Italy, Saturday 6 August at 8 pm Italy – Belgium, Sunday 7 August at 8 pm Germany – Italy.

See also  Experts talk about Eriksson's turn from danger to peace at the European Cup: This is a perfect rescue

All the matches of the Wevza tournament will be broadcast live on the Youtube channel of the Italian volleyball federation. The blue staff is led by the first coach Pasquale D’Aniello and completed by Oscar Maghella (second coach), Giovanni Galesso (assistant coach), Pierfrancesco Gennari (physiotherapist), Luca Monestier (doctor), Gabriele Antola (scoutman), Nadia Centoni ( athletic trainer) and Giulia Pisani (team manager).

