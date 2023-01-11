Lisbon-Civitanova (18-25, 19-25, 18-25)

On the banks of the Tagus, Lube Civitanova conquers the victory that launches it directly into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, even one day before the end of the qualifying round. In one fell swoop, Blengini’s team erases their last two defeats in the league and puts a really negative moment behind them that even made the boss Fabio Giulianelli intervene and get angry. Blengini changes the team a bit compared to the latest releases: opposite the director De Cecco is the Puerto Rican Gabi Garcia, the spikers are Bottolo and Yant, in the center there is Chinenyeze diagonally with Anzani. Naturally Balaso free. From the beginning, Lube puts pressure in Lisbon with the serve (Bottolo super in this first set), and immediately the gap between the two teams is dug. La Lube asserted the technical difference between the two teams, and the Portuguese were unable to worry the Marches. The second set is the most fought Gaspar and his companions remain in Lube’s wake for a long time, but in the delicate moment Yant and Gabi Garcia (respectively 8 and 7 points in the set) show their muscles and go to close the fraction.