Conegliano-Budapest 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-19) Conegliano quickly closes the practice of the seasonal debut in the Champions League, liquidating the Hungarian champions Vasas Budapest in just under an hour and a half in the last match before the Club World Cup. Santarelli recovers Plummer and Haak, who were feverish a few days ago, but leaves De Gennaro at rest due to a problem in his knee. Pericati, Wolosz, Cook, De Kruijf and Squarcini also take the field. The technical and athletic superiority of the panthers is evident from the first exchanges (6-1) and grows along the way up to double figures (16-6). All the Gialloblù forwards easily overcome the opponent’s wall and finish the set with an overall 67%. Haak (8 points), Plummer and De Kruijf (4) are the best, even if Conegliano closes the set with 7 errors, 5 of which in serve. The gap is less wide after the field change, with the Magyars daring something more and the panthers less effective in closing the exchanges. On the score of 8-7 there is a jolt with Haak and Wolosz (14-10), just enough to reject the ambitions of the guests.