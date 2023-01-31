Antonio Carraro Imoco complicates (if there is anything complicated for this team) their way to first place in the Champions League. How? While passing on Hungarian soil – with the mathematical qualification already in his pocket – the second set lost since the start of the competition at home in Budapest will in all likelihood facilitate the way to the primacy of the ranking for Eczacibasi, on the field today, who has so far left for only one set away (in case of 3-0, Panthers second, Vakifbank third and Milan fourth, in view of the probable semi-finals). The evident tiredness, just over 48 hours after the success in the Italian Cup, had a great influence on a team that made many mistakes in batting (11 errors) and struggled in defense and reception.

The announced turnover, perfected during the match, materialized on the taraflex with the sextet made up of Carraro, Haak, De Kruijf, Squarcini, Gennari, Gray and free De Gennaro. The Gialloblù, supported in the stands by a handful of fans who arrived from Conegliano, immediately had a good impact in the match thanks to Haak’s shots and De Kruijf’s first punch against the wall. A few off-axis lifts by Carraro and some guessed shots by Budapest brought the result back to a draw. After conceding an ace, Antonio Carraro patiently resumed attacking decisively from the center with Squarcini and Gennari (6-7). Increases in intensity, even with some slag still to be unloaded, the panthers relied on the plays of Gennari and De Kruijf (9-13). At 15-16, with Gray having trouble receiving, Santarelli called a timeout inviting the Gialloblù to calm down. Antonio Carraro thus took the right train to earn the first set with two aces, a block and two consecutive points on the final of the new entry Samedy.

At the start of the second set, Santarelli confirmed the sextet. Bannister continued to trouble Gray from the nine-metre line by keeping Budapest in the match. The yellow-blues, with great attention in the replays, had to resist the attacks that often came between the hands of the block and the yellow-blue defense (9-8). Not even the break obtained with a double point from De Kruijf allowed Antonio Carraro to give the right sprint to escape ahead. From this point on the panthers suffered: Bannister continued to hit well, putting De Gennaro in trouble too, followed closely by shots from Torok and Skrypak. Taking cover at 15-12, Santarelli brought Wolosz and Haak back onto the field, followed by the arrival of Cook. The progress of the set then went, marked by 7 total errors, 5 of which were in service.

The Panthers, during the third set, seemed more confident, despite the 5-0 break imposed by the Hungarians who managed to bring the result to a draw. As in an elastic band, a new yellow-blue extension was closed by the opponents who then had to deal with the grit of De Kruijf and two one-handed plays by Wolosz.

A lot of effort even at the start of the fourth set, bored in the first exchanges also by a long video check. After a momentary equality, the gialloblùs, tooth and nail, managed to fly in the partial on +7 (8-15), definitive gap towards the hard-earned victory.

The other match. Mulhouse-Resovia 0-3.

The ranking. Group A: Conegliano (5 wins, 15 points), Resovia (4v, 11p), Mulhouse (1v, 3p), Budapest (0v, 1p). Last day: 8 February Mulhouse-Budapest at 7pm and Conegliano-Resovia (8.30pm).