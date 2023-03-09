Home Sports volleyball | Champions League: Friedrichshafen has no chance against Jastrzebski Wegiel
Sports

volleyball | Champions League: Friedrichshafen has no chance against Jastrzebski Wegiel

by admin
volleyball | Champions League: Friedrichshafen has no chance against Jastrzebski Wegiel

Status: 09.03.2023 9:13 p.m

In the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Volleyball Champions League, VfB Friedrichshafen lost 3-0 to top Polish club Jastrzebski Wegiel.

In front of a home crowd in the ratiopharm arena in Neu-Ulm, VfB Friedrichshafen lost 3-0 to Jastrzebski Wegiel in the quarter-final first leg of the CEV Champions League on Thursday evening.

  • Quarterfinals
    arrow right

VfB Friedrichshafen is clearly subject

The “Häfler”, who for the first time since the treble victory in 2007 are in the last eight in the highest European volleyball club competition, had big plans. But against the favored top team from Poland, Mark Lebedew’s team found it difficult from the start and lost the first set 17:25. The team from Lake Constance also had no access to the game in the second and third sets and lost 16:25 and 13:25.

As a result, the underdog from Friedrichshafen missed the desired good starting position for the second leg in Poland. This will take place on Wednesday, March 15th. held at 6 p.m.

See also  Braaf e Zeefuik al Verona, okay a breve. I'm coming again

You may also like

NBA: New challenge between Grizzlies and Warriors, there...

Europa League: Union Berlin averts another defeat against...

Probable formations of Spezia Inter

Europa League: Sven Michel saves Union shortly before...

Sergio Pedrazzini is a candidate for the Presidency...

Europa League: Union Berlin draws 3-3 against Saint-Gilloise

Conference League, results and goals of the round...

Durant warmed up before the game and left...

Football Europa League: Juventus vs. Freiburg – live...

Europa League: Roma-Real Sociedad 2-0 – Calcio

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy