Status: 09.03.2023 9:13 p.m

In the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Volleyball Champions League, VfB Friedrichshafen lost 3-0 to top Polish club Jastrzebski Wegiel.

In front of a home crowd in the ratiopharm arena in Neu-Ulm, VfB Friedrichshafen lost 3-0 to Jastrzebski Wegiel in the quarter-final first leg of the CEV Champions League on Thursday evening.

VfB Friedrichshafen is clearly subject

The “Häfler”, who for the first time since the treble victory in 2007 are in the last eight in the highest European volleyball club competition, had big plans. But against the favored top team from Poland, Mark Lebedew’s team found it difficult from the start and lost the first set 17:25. The team from Lake Constance also had no access to the game in the second and third sets and lost 16:25 and 13:25.

As a result, the underdog from Friedrichshafen missed the desired good starting position for the second leg in Poland. This will take place on Wednesday, March 15th. held at 6 p.m.