The second set was more hard-fought with Perugia who tried several times to escape ahead with Herrera’s growth (7 points and 70% in attack in the set), but the home team, carried away by the incessant cheering of the Arena Kreis audience, was remained always attacked until 23-23, when then it was the points won with a punch from Ropret and with an attacking mistake by Ernastowicz that closed the fraction (23-25) and sent Perugia to 0-2. In the third set Duren extended at the start up to 8-5, but Perugia leveled again at 11-11 (ace from Solè) and then extending to 12-15. By virtue of this margin, the German team was unable to recover also due to a series of errors, allowing the Anastasi sextet to consolidate on 19-22 (error in attack by Gevert, best total scorer of his team with 12 points) and close the match with an attack by Plotnitskyi (best scorer of the match with 14 points and 59% in attack) deflected off the wall and assigned thanks to the check. Sir will be back on the field on Saturday in the league, facing Prisma Taranto at 4pm at the PalaBarton, before leaving for Brazil for the club world cup. (Antonello Menconi)

Trento – Kedzierzyn Kozle 3-1 (25-20, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23) At the third attempt, Trentino Itas debunks its own European “black beast”. In the remake of the two Champions League finals of the last two seasons, Angelo Lorenzettti’s team manages to overcome the Poles of the Azoty Zaksa Kedzierzyn-Kozle Group. Victory in four sets that not only smells like revenge but also means third full victory in as many matches of this Champions League group, with the adjoining solitary first place in the group at the end of the first leg in front of the Poles. In the stands, speaking of Poles and Trento, also the former setter Lukasz Zygad, the interested spectator of the match alongside Emanuele Birarelli. At the start, a typical sextet for the Trentino players with Kaziyski confirmed as opposite and the Lavia-Michieletto diagonal in place-4. In the Polish ranks only the American central David Smith is on the bench. Sprint departure for the home team, who thanks to Michieletto’s turn serve lead to 5-1 forcing the Polish bench to stop the game. A margin of advantage that the Trentino players hold on to (10-5), also thanks to some errors in the construction phase of the game by the Poles. But Lorenzetti, in the short span of a few exchanges, finds himself stopping the game as soon as his players shoot out two balls and start coughing in reception: Zaksa is thus back down (11-9) with Janusz who finds greater concreteness from his attackers around (15-13). The Polish playmaker blocks Lavia (17-16) but centrally Lisinac and Podrascanin keep the hosts ahead (20-16 with Lavia’s ace). In the closing stages of the partial, Trento made no mistakes: hands-out by Michieletto for 23-19 followed by an ace from the same Golden Boy that effectively scrolled the end credits on the partial. Two blocks in a row in favor of the Poles baptize the host advantage (3-5) at the start of the second set, a Zaksa immediately on the ball and who takes up 6-11 thanks to Kalembka’s block on Kaziyski. By mid-set Lorenzetti had already played both of his discretionary time-outs, inside opposite Dzavoronok (9-15) but it’s the whole Trentino Itas game system that struggles so much: 11-20 and the Poles who are holding the reins of the match without too many worries until the end of the set. The third set begins with a shiver running down the spine of the entire Blm Group Arena: on 1-2 Lavia remains on the ground falling badly off a wall, manages to get out on his legs even if in pain and Dzavoronok goes onto the field. The set immediately becomes balanced and fought (7-7), the first break comes only on a double dribble whistled to the free Shoji on reconstruction (13-11). Trento plays a couple of balls well and Zaksa doesn’t: morale, home advantage for 18-15, Sliwka keeps his followers in line (20-18) before a partial final in which the Poles are dangerous again managing to score points with a long defense. Equality is served at 21-21 with Kacmarek’s ace. The block of the newcomer Gabriele Nelli is worth 23-22 for Trentino Itas, but Zaksa manages to bring the partial to the advantages where two errors in a row in attack by the Polish sextet gives the partial to Sbertoli and crushing company. Ready to go and at the start of the fourth set it’s immediately 4-0 for the Dolomites and time-out for the guests. Michieletto’s Ace for the 6-3 at home, who is at 13-9 feeling more shivers run down his spine. Because even the hammer Dzavoronok falls badly from a pipe and remains on the ground with pain in his right ankle for a few moments, but in the end he gets up and continues to play. In a fourth set in which Kacmarek’s hands-out on Kaziyski allows the Poles to make up for it (15-13) forcing Lorenzetti to spend a discretionary time-out. Michieletto’s invasion on the net is worth 15 all, but as soon as Sbertoli can replay two defenses at will, Kaziyski’s points arrive first and then Dzavoronk pushes the score to 19-17. But even in the final points it’s a real battle: Kaziyski scores 21-20 but the Poles impact immediately, before the Bulgarian captain from Trento places the decisive one-two for 23-21. The video check reveals Lisinac’s goal invasion which erases Trento’s first victory, but the second and decisive one comes thanks to Dzavoronok’s hands-out for the final 25-23. (Nicholas Baldo)