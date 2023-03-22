Status: 03/22/2023 10:07 p.m

Allianz MTV Stuttgart also lost the second leg against Igor Gorgonzola Novara and thus missed out on progressing to the Champions League.

The volleyball team from Allianz MTV Stuttgart missed the little miracle and were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. In the second leg against top Italian club Igor Gorgonzola Novara, the German champions lost 3-0 (18:25, 19:25, 21:25). With the end of the Champions League, the Bundesliga leaders are now focusing on defending their title at national level.

Novara also too strong in the first leg

The Stuttgart women had already shown a convincing performance in the first leg, but lost 1:3 against the superior Novara. In the second leg, the Swabians would have needed a straight win plus a successful golden set to make it into the semifinals.

Successful Champions League season is over

The women from Stuttgart had surprisingly finished the preliminary round as first in the group. They were still considered outsiders against the fourth-placed team in the Italian league. The Italian team prevailed in their group against Vakifbank Istanbul, among others, and the team from Piedmont has big names like Ebra Karakurt and Anna Danesi in their ranks.