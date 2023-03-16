Status: 03/15/2023 8:11 p.m

After the first leg, VfB Friedrichshafen also lost the second leg against the Polish club Jastrzębski Węgiel. That means out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The burden was too great. After the 3-0 defeat in the first leg, VfB Friedrichshafen would have needed a similarly clear win against the top Polish team Jastrzębski Węgiel in the second leg to still reach the semi-finals of the CEV Champions League. But on Wednesday evening it quickly became clear that head coach Mark Lebedev’s team, who had extended his contract by two more years at the beginning of March, would have to say goodbye to their semi-final dream.

The first set was over after 21 minutes. In the second round, the guests improved and even led 12:10 before the top Polish team from Bad Königsdorff-Jastrzemb turned the game around.

Friedrichshafen had nothing to oppose the hosts in the third set. VfB was able to fend off the first power ball. But after just 63 minutes, the 0:3 defeat (14:25, 20:25, 16:25) was sealed and Friedrichshafen was eliminated.