Perugia wins its first World Cup, at the first attempt. And he does it by beating Trento, as had already happened in the Super Cup semi-final. Perugia is stronger than all of them this year, but it’s not easy to prove it every time and it did it again this time. Knowing how to suffer, go under several times and recover several times. Thanks once again to the bench from which the men who make the difference at the right time emerge. Trento does not change team for this sixth world final in its history with the same starting six that had already won the first two races. Anastasi makes a variation only Russo instead of Solé. Lorenzetti’s boys make it clear that they don’t want to waste the opportunity even if Perugia is the team to beat and with a crazy joke they put the Umbrian reception in crisis, with 3 aces and 4 blocks they put president Sirci’s team in crisis. Sbertoli uses the central Podrascanin and Lisinac a lot and Trento flies.

Anastasi on the bench tries to shake up the team and plays the Plotnytsky card instead of Semeniuk, but he can’t do it. Things change in the second set Perugia gets up again (thanks to a series of jokes from the Ukrainian), Trento has to chase for the whole set also because his reception is often in trouble and the Umbrians turn the game around, once again. Anastasi continues to use the bench (Herrera and Piccinelli enter), Leon melts and Perugia draws. But Lorenzetti’s team is tough and in the third set they escape once again, the break goes even more than 4 (18-14), but once again Plotnytsky hits the bat who breaks the match again, thanks also to some mistakes trentino Perugia impacts at 18 and exceeds 19. It is again a great show like the Super Cup semifinal (won by Perugia which then also took home the trophy): Kaziyski and Leon make great plays and the partial always remains in balance. Until Leon makes the difference and Perugia takes the set that shifts the balance (the third). In the fourth Trento must lower the intensity a bit, while Anastasi’s team is a Freccia Rossa that never stops. So far he has two out of two trophies and is likely to add 5 at the end of the year. He honors Perugia, but also the courage of Trento for having always tried. And scaring the champions.