Home » Volleyball, concluded the three days of international tournament in Ragusa
Sports

Volleyball, concluded the three days of international tournament in Ragusa

by admin
Volleyball, concluded the three days of international tournament in Ragusa

Weekend full of sport for Ragusa with international championships in several categories but above all at Umberto I where Ragusa Volleyball was the driving force for the international women’s volleyball.

To open the three days the Ragusa Volley nursery for the importance that the coaches place towards the sport itself beyond the sporting competitions.

In addition to the magnificent opportunity that Ragusa volleyball has certainly given to its pupils, it also considers these cultural exchanges important, for the territory, at a tourist level, for the many activities involved during the event.

The manager of Ragusa Volley Salvatore Micieli handed over the thanksgiving plate to the president of Avis Dr Roccuzzo for his constant interest and commitment to the sports world and finally prof. Giorgio Dimartino delivered the plaque to prof. Carmelo Messina and the worthy Lucio Sascaro for their contribution to the sports world.

Thanks to the Maltese students with the president of Ragusa Volley Andrea Pugliese who handed the plaque to the president Stefan Decelis of the Birkirkara volleyball Malta company in a mutual exchange between presidents.

Many thanks from Ragusa Volley to the nursery, to the Under14/16 and 18 and for the participation in the pvt companies Modica and Giarratana volleyball and to all the parents who never fail to give their support.

Previous articleThe Italian Risorgimento in the collections of the civic museum of Modica

See also  FAI Days, "Riviera delle Palme" and "Ballarin" places of the heart

You may also like

3rd league: Setback for Ingolstadt – home defeat...

3rd DEL final: Ingolstadt turns game in Munich...

Insults and a near brawl between Gasp and...

3rd league: SpVgg Bayreuth loses relegation thriller against...

2026 Olympics, Lombardy and Veneto are all held:...

Football Champions League: Chelsea vs Real Madrid –...

Football Champions League: SSC Napoli vs. AC Milan...

Paganese-Monterotondo: together we will stop hurricanes

An error has occurred: the page you are...

Radio Kiss Kiss media partner of Bobo Tv...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy