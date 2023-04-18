Volleyball, concluded the three days of international tournament in Ragusa

Weekend full of sport for Ragusa with international championships in several categories but above all at Umberto I where Ragusa Volleyball was the driving force for the international women’s volleyball.

To open the three days the Ragusa Volley nursery for the importance that the coaches place towards the sport itself beyond the sporting competitions.

In addition to the magnificent opportunity that Ragusa volleyball has certainly given to its pupils, it also considers these cultural exchanges important, for the territory, at a tourist level, for the many activities involved during the event.

The manager of Ragusa Volley Salvatore Micieli handed over the thanksgiving plate to the president of Avis Dr Roccuzzo for his constant interest and commitment to the sports world and finally prof. Giorgio Dimartino delivered the plaque to prof. Carmelo Messina and the worthy Lucio Sascaro for their contribution to the sports world.

Thanks to the Maltese students with the president of Ragusa Volley Andrea Pugliese who handed the plaque to the president Stefan Decelis of the Birkirkara volleyball Malta company in a mutual exchange between presidents.

Many thanks from Ragusa Volley to the nursery, to the Under14/16 and 18 and for the participation in the pvt companies Modica and Giarratana volleyball and to all the parents who never fail to give their support.