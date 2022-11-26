Home Sports Volleyball: Conegliano dictates the law, beats Novara and wins the Super Cup
Volleyball: Conegliano dictates the law, beats Novara and wins the Super Cup

Volleyball: Conegliano dictates the law, beats Novara and wins the Super Cup

Santarelli’s team changed the group, but continue to dominate in Italy since 2019. Fifth consecutive super cup

From our correspondent Valeria Benedetti

Conegliano-Novara 3-1 (25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 25-) Fifth consecutive Super Cup for Conegliano which has not given up anything in Italy since 2019 and confirms itself as the dominator of the women’s championship despite a deeply renewed staff. First set in balance until about halfway with Novara who seems able to take a slight advantage. Conegliano starts off less brilliantly but then builds the decisive advantage against the block. The Plummer-Haak duo is excellent while for Novara Carcaces disappears from the field and Karakurt is too foul (20% positive in attack). Novara reacts at the beginning of the second set with a good round serving Danesi and Karakurt who put the Piedmontese ahead 8-3.

Shooting

Conegliano struggles in reception and Wolosz’s game suffers allowing Igor to gain confidence. It grows Carcaces and also Karakurt. Novara’s block takes measures at Haak and Conegliano’s efficiency drops a lot (12% in attack). Bosetti closes the tie set. More balance in the third set but Conegliano continues to make a lot of mistakes. It takes a good round of service from Plummer to allow Imoco to take the first break until 12-8. Conegliano closes ranks and in the setup with De Kruijf and Gennari gives the decisive push to the set. Novara fails to recover and closes an ace from Squarcini. From then on, Imoco kept up its pace and Novara was no longer able to keep up with it. He chases without finding an opportunity to overtake and Conegliano closes without problems

November 26, 2022 (change November 26, 2022 | 22:21)

