Conegliano is back in the final of the Club World Cup. The Imoco Prosecco Doc led by Daniele Santarelli defeated Gerdau Minas led by Nicola Negro from Treviso 3-0, and on Sunday 18 December at 2 pm will try to regain the title of world champion that was was taken off a year ago by Vakifbank.

It was the semifinal, like a year ago. And the result has not changed either. Prosecco Doc settles the Minas practice in just over an hour and a half, replicating the good team performance put in place in Friday’s match, and thus gaining access to the final.

In a game that promised to be very delicate, the Gialloblù took the field from the first exchanges with the right grit, imposing the pace of the game and leaving no room for the opponents. With the victory, the tradition has also been maintained that sees the green and gold always come out defeated in direct clashes against Conegliano. Santarelli chose to completely change the sextet by confirming Lubian in place of Squarcini and fielding Gray in place of Plummer for the first time from the start.

With them also Wolosz, Haak, De Kruijf, Cook, De Gennaro. The Treviso coach Negro lined up Heldes, Kisy, Daroit, Yonkaira, Julia, Tahisa and free Nyeme. Prosecco Doc started the first set with the right pace, supported by the good serving turn of the “usual” Lubian (3-0). Tight rhythms and long replays characterized the subsequent actions where the game was often interspersed with various mistakes by both sides. The yellow-blue wall and two aces a few exchanges away, first Gray and then Lubian, opened the score by letting the panthers take off (14-7). A solid second line allowed Wolosz to be able to vary the lifts of his attackers often. Despite the good game, Minas made their way through several mistakes, losing ground during the set.

Prosecco Doc has always remained in the game, leaving no way out for the opponents. In the second set, the script was repeated and the yellow and blues set off again with a decisive step, first with Gray and then with Haak, capable of finalizing one of the longest exchanges of the match. In order not to miss his contribution, Wolosz also put his hand on the nine-metre line giving the momentary 4-0. Only a first half by Tahisa shook the Brazilians from their moment of difficulty, but it wasn’t enough. The gap continued to grow so much that the Gialloblù attack was able to finalize even the most improbable attacks. For their part, the Brazilians tried to stay afloat supported by points from Tahisa, which the Gialloblù wall struggled to contain in attack, and a good turn at serve from Heldes (9-8).

The tie came on 10 all when a more solid yellow and blue defense allowed the panthers to build effective plays that made them escape again in the lead with two consecutive points from Cook (15-12). Marina Lubian’s batting rounds were always effective, followed by points from Gray and Cook. At 21-16 Pericati entered the bat, proving to be able to create quite a few difficulties for the opposing second line. As it had been in the first, the second partial had the final signature of Gray. And for the third time in a row, the Gialloblù, at the start of the set, did not relax going to replicate the initial 3-0.

The panthers, in temperature, action after action, have been able to reconstruct even the balls from the most fortuitous trajectories by imposing themselves against the block with De Kruijf, always attentive, and in attack with a highly inspired Gray (8-3). Gritting their teeth, coach Negro’s girls tried to get back into the game, but the attempt against a Prosecco Doc which in all fundamentals made few mistakes, with the attackers triggered perfectly by Wolosz’s hands, was worthless. With the set in his pocket Santarelli also offered Gennari precious minutes, who entered for Cook, who got dragged into the Gialloblù vortex.

Prosecco Doc now has no choice but to wait for the outcome of the second semi-final, which will be played at 6 pm, in which Vakifbank and Eczacıbaşı will compete for access to the final in an all-Turkish derby.