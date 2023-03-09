Home Sports Volleyball, continuous successes for the Free Ball Ragusa
Volleyball, continuous successes for the Free Ball Ragusa

Volleyball, continuous successes for the Free Ball Ragusa

Continuous successes for the Free Ball Ragusa, an absolute reality in the Hyblean volleyball and Ragusan sports panorama. A 360-degree reality, which collects affirmations even with the little ones. The under 15 coached by Francesco Corallo, wins a hard-fought match in Solarino and confirms himself in second place in the standings in the category championship, affirming the excellent qualities of the players. Under team that has the youngest players in the entire championship on the roster but is playing an excellent tournament. And the performance of the under 15 Ragusana show that the prospects are rosy for a club where the number of boys enrolled for both under 15 and under 19 is increasing.

Under 19 that continues to win.

The last success on the parquet, 3-0, against ASD free ball Vittoria. Winning for the boys of coaches Massimiliano Migliore and Raffaele Bottone is nothing new. Daniele Barbera, Enrico Burruano, Giuseppe Cappello, Antonio Di DIo, Samuele Girasa, Daniele Minardi, Tommaso Montalto, Simone Occhipinti, Francesco Presti, Marco Scalone, Michele Tidona, Daniele Tumino and the captain, Andrea Schembari, put the ‘cousins’ under and are ready for the next one, Tuesday 21, penultimate of the championship, at home against Paomar volley Syracuse.

