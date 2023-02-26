Raise your hand who, even just two months ago, would have thought of an Italian Cup final between Piacenza and Trento. It is true that the Trentino players are season-ticket holders for the finals and have lost a lot lately (last year in the Champions League, the one in the Club World Cup this year) but it wasn’t written that they were fully protagonists in the final four in Rome and in fact they took a big risk in the semifinal, when they found themselves down 0-2 with Milan by placing the second comeback against the meneghini in less than a week.

The real surprise is called Piacenza: the team entrusted to Massimo Botti, after the sacking of Lorenzo Bernardi, recovered all the starters for the occasion, in particular the Brazilian Leal and inflicted a heavy defeat on the dominatrix of the season Sir Safety Susa Perugia who, after 33 victories in a row, had to bow to the overwhelming power of the Emilians, superior in everything in the decisive phases of a closely fought match.

Trento against Piacenza, the two teams that shared the trophy in the three-year period from 2011 to 2014: two Italian cups in Trento first and one in Piacenza then and therefore for whoever wins this afternoon in Rome it will not be a first time but it will be to revive the glories of a decade ago.

A good game is expected: the precedents in the season all speak in favor of the Emilian team who won 3-1 both within the friendly walls in the first leg and 3-1 in the second leg on the third day of the championship but of water under the bridges much has passed since that success and today the two teams start substantially on a par with two stellar organics. Stellar challenge between the two diagonals: iThe Brizard Olympic champion against the world champion Sbertoli in direction, the expert Kaziyski, who seems to have found an amazing condition, against the young emerging blue Romanò in the opposite role.

In band the blue couple from Trento Michieletto-Lavia challenges the two of the wonders composed by Leal and Lucarelli. In the center D’Hulst will take the place of the bruised Lisinac in the Trentino home, diagonally with Podrascanin, while in the Piacenza home there are Simon and Caneschi. Good battle even between free: Laurenzano on one side and Scanferla on the other. It is played at 16, impossible to predict.

