In basketball, it costs much more to build a high-level club than in volleyball

Why volleyball yes and basketball no? It’s been a constant for years: our volleyball has gone from one international success to another (see the last Men’s World Cup in Perugia) while Italian basketball continues to be very far from the top. If the question is dry and simple, the answer must be very articulated.

The first consideration is economic: to win the basketball Euroleague, a budget of almost 50 million is needed, at least 5-6 times the investment necessary to excel in volleyball, both in the men’s and women’s fields: therefore, it is much easier for volleyball to find the necessary funds through sponsors. Armani’s parable, if seen in the last three years, is proof of this: when the wage bill has risen to the level of the top 4-5, the results have risen accordingly. However, the accounts do not dramatically add up this year, with an almost inexplicable last place, if not referring to the underestimation of the farewell of the star player Rodriguez, man and model point guard, and the injury of Shields, another key player. The case of Virtus Bologna is a bit different, which has a lower spending power than the Milanese, but still higher than several teams that are ahead of them in the standings: we are on a level of insufficiency here too.

In the long transition between the 70s and 80s, when our basketball dominated in Europe, and the last decade, which saw the arrival of two owners of great passion and economic capacity, such as Armani and Segafredo, the international competitiveness: obsolete sports halls with very little capacity, a crisis of vocations, abandonment of the nurseries have plunged Italian basketball into a swamp of infinite crisis with no apparent outlets. This sport has been in the midst of the ford of a huge popularity that has never been achieved for decades. See also Olympics, basketball: Italy draws France in the quarterfinals, on the pitch on Tuesday

In the women’s field, the imbalance is even more evident: for a complex of cultural, scholastic and customary reasons, our volleyball players dominate the basketball players 10/15 to 1 in terms of practice and memberships. It is evident that generations of managers at the net have been able to understand where the wind was blowing, building the best sails possible. We also take stock of women, in terms of international cups and medals. Let’s add another consideration: in the grandstands of the volleyball arenas the atmosphere is better, where the “you must die” is unknown and sportsmanship is medium to high: a very suitable environment for families. And that matters a lot.

As for image, the NBA has engulfed that of our home basketball: fans go directly from the suburban courts to the vision of the most extraordinary challenges in the world, those of LeBron, Doncic, Curry. But once all the tears are gone and the analyzes exhausted, basketball can and must restart. Messina has brought an extraordinary organization to Milan and Bologna is following the same path. All this must be translated into the field, with great humility. Maybe by reproducing the useful parts of the volleyball recipe, why not? Picasso said that only the mediocre imitate, the great copy.

December 15, 2022 (change December 15, 2022 | 08:00)

