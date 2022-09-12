“You have been extraordinary. See you tomorrow in Chigi »wrote the official account of Palazzo Chigi after last night Italy beat Poland 3-1 in the final of the Volleyball World Cup. After the victory of the European 2021, the Azzurri were welcomed by Draghi. So on their return to Italy they stopped in Rome where they first met the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and at 13.30 they were welcomed in Chigi by Mario Draghi and the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò.

“I was part of the 22% share that followed you on TV last night” began Draghi. «Sport is made up of descents and ascents, but the true champions win again. Not just in sports. ” Draghi’s thanks went to Fabio De Giorgi’s national team and he also used the Italvolley victory to send a message of unity: «Unity of intent always pays, not only in sport. After the disappointment of the Olympics you have renewed yourselves and returned to winning ». A phrase that according to many also refers to the difficult moment that awaits the country, with the energy and economic crisis that is plowing, or is about to plow through the country.

Volleyball World Cup, Italy on the top of the world 24 years later. Beat Poland 3-1 Angelo Di Marino 11 September 2022



Malagò then took the floor and thanked Draghi for his closeness and applauded De Giorgi’s national team for “winning with a smile and style”. The captain, Simone Giannelli, took the floor for the Azzurri and said: «I am happy to wear this medal on my chest, we still haven’t realized what happened last night, what we did. We are proud to be here and to have represented our country abroad. We had some difficulties but we went ahead with a smile and with our strength, our spirit of play. I thank everyone, we have done an incredible feat ».

At the end of the meeting there was an exchange of gifts between Draghi and the Azzurri. The Prime Minister donated a tricolor authenticated by Palazzo Chigi, while the players reciprocated with an autographed ball.