Six out of six. The Italy of the youth completes the en plein by also winning the men’s Under 20 European Championship after having collected in this exceptional summer those U22 and U18 men, U21, U19 and U17 women. He does so by battling to the end with the U19 world champion Poland last year. A demonstration of strength that of the guys led by Matteo Battocchio who show, just one year after the release of the Under 21 champions with Michieletto, Rinaldi and Paolo Porro, another group with great potential.

How many talents

—

Starting with Luca Porro, younger brother of the setter of Powervolley Milano, and quality hitter (he plays with Tinet Prata in A2) who closed the game as a driver, exhibiting variety of strokes and great maturity together with the other hitter from Ravenna Orioli. Diagonal of sons of art directed by captain Mattia Boninfante (his father Dante played in Treviso, Rome, Verona, Modena among others) and opposite Alessandro Bovolenta, son of Vigor, central Olympic silver in Atlanta who died in 2012. Laurenzano Libero confirmed itself as another product of the blue school in the second line. And in the center Volpe and Crossbow great performances in attack. Another batch of talents for the league and the national team