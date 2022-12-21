The thirst remains, a lot. Leaving behind the hardships and the worldwide success, Imoco, with the Antonio Carraro license plate (he too must have cheered on Sunday) in Europe, is back on taraflex for the second Champions League match, naturally with a nice little trip… One game with a familiar flavor for Isabelle Haak, who found her older sister Anna on the other side of the field. With the 3-0, the Gialloblù have added another piece in the race for the trophy and now they will have a few days (may it never be more….) to recover in view of the next championship against Perugia, on the day of Santo Stephen.

It wasn’t easy for the Panthers to keep their concentration high but the goal was achieved. Santarelli chose to let Plummer and De Kruijf catch their breath, fielding Wolosz, Haak, Gennari, Gray, Lubian, Squarcini and De Gennaro. Very decisive start of the set for the Mulhouse players who created the first break (0-2), making their presence felt above all against the block, on two occasions they scored from a yellow-blue attack. For the panthers it was a first set of acclimatization, with Wolosz leaning on Haak and Gray to mend the initial disadvantage. Antonio Carraro, with a few exchanges behind him, found his rhythm and with Gennari in great form, scoring with three points, he started to rediscover his own schemes. Mayer’s block on Gray returned the game to a tie. Mulhouse began to accelerate their counterattack, but Lubian gave the Panthers a jolt with his joke. A more precise reception allowed the Gialloblù to get back on track with Haak and Gray giving them the maximum advantage (13-18). Gray, put in trouble by Paradzik in reception, was replaced for some trade by Cook. A first half by Lubian and an opponent’s mistake handed the set to the panthers.

The Gialloblù, from the beginning of the second set, tried to run ahead: the 4-7 point brought down by Haak with a diagonal fall in the opponent’s meter and a half is valuable. From the nine-metre line Mayer put the Gialloblù in difficulty again, supported by a good blocking and defense performance. Antonio Carraro thus relied on the aces from Squarcini and Haak to get back ahead (9-11), which was followed by the first Gialloblù block in the match. Some off-axis lifts from Mulhouse and two other yellow-blue blocks then allowed the panthers to continue to do well. Bella’s wall on her sister Anna should also be included in the table. With Gray more secure in attack and a double first half by Squarcini, Antonio Carraro took off definitively, scoring with a break of eight points (12-23).

With the score in the safe, Santarelli replaced the Wolosz-Haak duo with Carraro and Plummer. The panthers, determined to end the game to save precious energy, ran away immediately in the third set by exploiting Gray and Lubian’s attacks in series and an ace from Gennari. Wolosz put something of him in deceiving the opponent’s block with his own hands, which he missed on several occasions. And while the Gialloblù fans cheered on the panthers in the stands, the Gialloblù brought home a new break of 6 points. Santarelli’s turnover thus began at 6-12. The French gradually let the set slip away, impressed in reception by Squarcini’s jokes and by the good performance of all the teammates who entered the field.