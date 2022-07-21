It is immediately Italy. On the Casalecchio di Reno parquet, De Giorgi’s blues take off the ticket for the semi-final of the Volleyball Nations League. At their debut in the Bolognese Finals, the European champions beat the quarterfinals by beating the Netherlands 3-1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23). On Saturday the match against the winner of France-Japan, scheduled for today at 18. In the afternoon the United States, beating Brazil 3-1, qualified for the other semifinal where they will face the winner of Poland-Iran (today at 21 )

Italy does not start well, delivering the first set to the opponents at the peak of a substantially balanced fraction up to 20-20. The turning point with a Challenge that sees a touch on the wall by the Azzurri, so the Netherlands extends by three points (23-20). The first set ball comes at the hands of Nimir opposed to the serve on Bottolo (entered by Lavia): first set closed 25-21 in favor of the Dutch.

We need to fuel up and get into the game better. De Giorgi for this insists on the same 6 + 1 (Giannelli and Romanò, Lavia and Michieletto, in the middle Russo and Anzani, free Balaso) with which he started the game. The tactic is the right one because the Azzurri always keep the opponent at a distance, reaching the maximum advantage on 15-9, when an attack by Lavia destined outside finds the touch of the Dutch defense. It is the right rhythm that Italy feeds with adequate concentration. The Netherlands, however, recover five points, taking one down to 20-19. Blue acceleration up to the first set ball that arrives on a mistake in the service of Holland: 25-22 and one equal.

It is the third set to put distance between the two teams. Alessandro Michieletto gets up to speed and signs Italy’s number 4 point with the Azzurri two points ahead. The extension arrives with an ace from Romanò (16-12), then Galassi enters in place of Anzani and the wall of the new entrant yields +5 on Holland. Another serve by Romanò launches the Azzurri (18-12) while on the other side Nimir Abdel-Aziz, opposite of Modena, makes a mistake in attack and allows Italy to advance by ten points (23-13). Galassi is the first in a long series of set balls (24-13), Lavia closes the accounts with an ace: 25-13 and the Azzurri ahead 2-1.

In the fourth fraction the balance lasts a long time, then De Giorgi sends Zaytsev on the field who takes over from Romanò. It continues to travel point to point until 21-21, when it is the Tsar who wins the first match point (24-21). A few more exchanges and Italy won the match and the ticket for the semifinal, closing the fourth and decisive set 25-23.

“It was important to win, I think this was an important match for our growth process in dealing with these situations – comments coach De Giorgi at the end of the game -. We put in another brick, we were a little nervous in the first part but we were good at fixing it. We can be satisfied but we can do better. We are waiting for the opponent, France is a talented team, anything can happen but I see them as favorites ».

Among the best Alessandro Michieletto, best blue scorer at 14 together with Lavia and Romanò: «We are very happy with the victory we have achieved despite the imperfect game – explains Michieletto -. The first set was very difficult then we broke up and we were able to play better. Compared to the preliminary round match against the Netherlands this was completely different. I must say that they played very well, but we can still improve a lot. Saturday’s semifinal will certainly be tough but our goal is always to win and bring Italy’s name up high. For me it is the first time with the senior national team that I happen to play in Italy with so many fans and I am really happy and excited for this ».

ITALY-NETHERLANDS 3-1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-22)

ITALIA: Anzani 2, Giannelli 3, Michieletto 14, Russo 12, Romanò 14, Lavia 14, Balaso (L). Zaytsev 1, Galassi 7, Bottolo. Ne Recine, Sbertoli, Courtesy, Scanferla. Herdsman De Giorgi.

WHEN IT IS: Keemink 1, Tuinstra 20, Plak 7, Abdel Aziz 18, Ter Horst 4, Wiltenburg 3, Andringa (L). Van Garderen 6, Jorna 4, Van Tilburg 2, Bleeker, De Weijer. Ne Van Der Ent, Parkinson. all. piazza.

REFEREES: Mohamed Ahmed (UAE), Mokry Juraj (SVK)

DURABLE SET: 28’, 30’, 26’, 31’