Volleyball, Italy Canada 3-2, highlights of the Nations League 2023 match

After the defeat against Brazil, Mazzanti’s Italy beat Canada on a tie-break in the second match of week 3 in Bangkok and did so with partials of 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, 24-26, 15-10. The holders of the title return to the eighth despite a sensational referee error in the fourth set which costs a full success. We return to the field tomorrow, July 1, at 8 against Croatia. Live match on Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Arena and streaming on Now

After the four victories out of as many matches in the Hong Kong pool and the defeat against Brazil at the start of week 3, Italvolley returns to success for women who beat Canada in a tie-break in Bangkok with partial scores of 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, 24-26, 15-10. Azzurre who therefore return to eighth place and take a step forward towards the finals scheduled in the United States. For Mazzanti’s girls, the calendar includes matches against Croatia, tomorrow 1st July, and the match against Japan on Sunday 2nd July.

The story of the match

Mazzanti launches Francesca Villani in the band after the excellent entry in place of Degradi against Brazil, for the rest all the girls who led the world vice-champions to the tie-break are confirmed: Bosio-Nwakalor diagonal setter-opposite, Mazzaro and Danesi in the centre, Omoruyi the other spiker and Fersino the libero. On the other side of the net, the bogeyman is Alexa Gray, great protagonist of the Conegliano championship in game 5 against Milan. Positive start for the Azzurri who immediately fly up to 5-1 with an excellent serving turn by Villani. Canada, however, does not let go and immediately gets closer (6-5), to then overcome Italy on 13-14. The decisive break in the partial belongs to the North Americans who go +3 with Mitrovic’s serve (19-22) and close on 22-25 thanks to a first half by Maglio. The Canadian central player is also the protagonist of the start in the second set: her turn from nine meters brings her teammates up 1-5. At this point Mazzanti tries to change something by inserting Degradi in Omoruyi’s place and the Azzurri react closing the gap on 10-10. From there it was a point-to-point fight with great balance, overtaking and counter-overtaking until the final part of the set when Alice Degradi with an ace gives Italy +2 (23-21). Blue which then close with an attack from place four by Villani (25-23). The third set starts well for the holders of the title with four blocks and great precision in counterattack fly on 9-2. Advantage that increases further in the middle phase of the set: an ace from Bosio gives +11 (16-5) and it’s a gap that an excellent Italy doesn’t give a way to recover despite a small drop in concentration in the final round. To conclude the set it’s an ace from Degradi on 25-14. The fourth set begins under the banner of Italy’s mistakes: inaccurate service and reception allow Canada to reach +4 first (3-7) and then +5 (7-12). At this point it’s the three consecutive walls of the Azzurri (two by Degradi and one by Mazzaro) that bring us back into contact (11-12). Gray and his teammates don’t get upset and it is the now ex from Conegliano who signs a counter-break (11-15) which leads Mazzanti to change the diagonal: in Gennari and Malual, out Bosio and Nwakalor. A move that shakes the blues, very good on Degradi’s batting turn to overturn the partial going from 12-16 to 17-16. Comeback that exalts Italy but it is a sensational referee error (who misses the image to be analyzed in a video-check by sending the video of a previous point), which demoralizes the Azzurri: come back from 24-21 to 24-26. The comeback suffered does not ditch Italy which starts better in the tie-break with the service of Degrades (4-2). Also in this case the Canadians recover (5-5) before the blue break signed by Nwakalor (8-5). This time he fails to comeback to the North Americans, Italy accelerates further and definitively closes the match with Nwakalor on 15-10.

The sensational mistake that costs the fourth set

Truly incredible what happened in the fourth set when the result was 22-19 for the blueson a Degrade attack from the front line, clearly touched by the opponent’s wall, a dunk from Villani’s second row that took place a few previous exchanges was analyzed in the video check. Alice Degradi’s attack on which the Canadian touch appeared very clear even before a possible replay but for which the Canadian girls were not “accused”, then “rewarded” by the mess of the refereeing team. A very heavy mistake that costs in the fourth set and therefore a full three-point victory.

Week 3 calendar and results

Wednesday June 28th

Friday June 30th

Saturday 1st July

Italia-Croatia at 8 on Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Arena and streaming on Now. (Prini-Sangiuliano commentary)

Sunday 2nd July

Italia– Japan at 12 on Sky Sport Summer and streaming on Now. (Prini-Sangiuliano commentary)

