Volleyball, Italy Netherlands 3-2, the highlights of the Nations League 2023 match

The story of the match

Mazzanti changes only one power plant with respect to the sextet party against the Dominican Republic: Bosio-Nwakalor confirmed diagonally setter-opposite, Sylla and Omoruyi as spikers, Danesi and Mazzaro (who takes the place of Squarcini) in the center, Parochial free. High pace at the start but with Italy failing to serve: Three of Holland’s first six points come from batting errors by the Azzurri. However, captain Sylla keeps the set in balance, who mends the tear and brings her teammates forward with three consecutive points: two blocks and an attack from place four (16-15). Once in the lead, Italy fades away: the opponents fly to +4 (19-23) before closing on 22-25 with a nice diagonal from Knollema from place four. In the second set, the opponents are still off to a better start, thanks to an excellent turn again by Knollema who brings the Netherlands up 4-7. Also in this case it is Sylla who leads the comeback and sign the overtaking on 10-9 with a lob pushed in parallel, but it is with a newfound Nwakalor that the Azzurri remain ahead for the entire partial won 25-22 with a pipe from Omoruyi. Italy that takes advantage of the excellent moment also at the beginning of the third set going up 8-4, but Holland reacts immediately with a counter-break that brings them back to parity (9-9). Only a small moment of blackout for the Azzurri who find defense and block again and fly up to 16-11 then managing the advantage until the end of the set closed by a block by Anna Danesi on 25-20. In the fourth set, Holland got off to a better start (2-5), but Mazzanti’s girls didn’t take long to find the rhythm of the previous partials and immediately get back on par (8-8). From there, however, the blues lower the pace and the opponents took advantage of it, going up 14-20 and then closing easily on 18-25 with a diagonal from Daalderop and bringing the match to the tie-break. Ups and downs of emotions in the fifth set: Holland starts better (1-3), but Italy reacts and goes ahead by two points to 5-3 before suffering a counter-break (6-7). From there it was a point-to-point fight until the decisive spurt of the Azzurri who canceled two match points and closed on 19-17 with the 26th point in Sylla’s game.