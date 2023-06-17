Volleyball, Italy Netherlands 3-2, the highlights of the Nations League 2023 match

After Bulgaria and the Dominican Republic, the Azzurri also beat Holland in this pool 2 of the Volleyball Nations League. At the Coliseum Arena in Hong Kong, Italy prevails in the tie-break with partials of 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 19-17. Excellent performance by captain Miriam Sylla. The holders of the title are back on the pitch tomorrow, Sunday 18 June, at 2.30pm against China. Match live on Sky Sport Arena and streaming on Now
Third victory in as many matches for women’s Italvolley in pool 2 of Volley Nations League. The European champions beat the Netherlands in a tie-break with partial scores of 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25. 19-17. This is the fourth success in the competition that brings the blues back to the final eight area. Excellent performance by captain Miriam Sylla, author of 26 points. Italy back on the pitch tomorrow, Sunday 18 June, at 2.30pm against China. Match live on Sky Sport Arena and streaming on Now.
The story of the match
Mazzanti changes only one power plant with respect to the sextet party against the Dominican Republic: Bosio-Nwakalor confirmed diagonally setter-opposite, Sylla and Omoruyi as spikers, Danesi and Mazzaro (who takes the place of Squarcini) in the center, Parochial free. High pace at the start but with Italy failing to serve: Three of Holland’s first six points come from batting errors by the Azzurri. However, captain Sylla keeps the set in balance, who mends the tear and brings her teammates forward with three consecutive points: two blocks and an attack from place four (16-15). Once in the lead, Italy fades away: the opponents fly to +4 (19-23) before closing on 22-25 with a nice diagonal from Knollema from place four. In the second set, the opponents are still off to a better start, thanks to an excellent turn again by Knollema who brings the Netherlands up 4-7. Also in this case it is Sylla who leads the comeback and sign the overtaking on 10-9 with a lob pushed in parallel, but it is with a newfound Nwakalor that the Azzurri remain ahead for the entire partial won 25-22 with a pipe from Omoruyi. Italy that takes advantage of the excellent moment also at the beginning of the third set going up 8-4, but Holland reacts immediately with a counter-break that brings them back to parity (9-9). Only a small moment of blackout for the Azzurri who find defense and block again and fly up to 16-11 then managing the advantage until the end of the set closed by a block by Anna Danesi on 25-20. In the fourth set, Holland got off to a better start (2-5), but Mazzanti’s girls didn’t take long to find the rhythm of the previous partials and immediately get back on par (8-8). From there, however, the blues lower the pace and the opponents took advantage of it, going up 14-20 and then closing easily on 18-25 with a diagonal from Daalderop and bringing the match to the tie-break. Ups and downs of emotions in the fifth set: Holland starts better (1-3), but Italy reacts and goes ahead by two points to 5-3 before suffering a counter-break (6-7). From there it was a point-to-point fight until the decisive spurt of the Azzurri who canceled two match points and closed on 19-17 with the 26th point in Sylla’s game.