Volleyball: Linz-Steg manages a national triple

The steel volleys not only celebrated their fourth title after 2019, 2021 and 2022. They also won the Cup and the Supercup this season. Linz-Steg lost only two of 32 games of the season on the national stage – in the AVL basic round at UVC Holding Graz and the second final in Vienna. Last year, the women from Linz celebrated victory in the championship on April 27 with a 3-1 victory in the final.

Coach Facundo Morando’s team won the first set without any problems, but Sokol/Post made it exciting again with the equalizer. In the end, Linz-Steg made the decision with a 10-0 run. “Our feelings couldn’t be better. It certainly wasn’t our best game, it was hard fought overall, but we stuck together and that won the game for us,” said Linz-Steg-Libera Lisa-Maria Hager in an ORF interview.

“Great advertising for volleyball in Austria”

Her teammate Sophie Maass, who was the top scorer in the game with 20 points and was voted match MVP (most valuable player), was “very happy” with the hard-fought victory. “We really deserve it,” said the middle blocker, paying tribute to her opponents. “The Viennese played great, they are also an extremely good team. It was great advertising for volleyball in Austria.”

Sokol/Post coach Zuzana Pecha-Tlstovicova was satisfied with her team’s performance despite the defeat. “I’m just proud that we didn’t lose face in this final, that we fought for every point,” said the Slovak. “Of course we tried everything possible against the favorites from Linz. My girls played at a very high level, but with a lot of mistakes. I can only say: Congratulations to Linz. They were more dominant in this series.”

Sokol/Post-Libera Martha Vassilakopoulos saw a “good game from both teams. I think we definitely could have done better. The end in particular wasn’t the way we can really play. But I think we can be happy with our team.”

Austrian Volley League Women, final, fourth game

Thursday:

Sokol/Post – Linz/Steg 1:3

(-18, 23, -20, -16)

Final score in the “Best of five” series: 1:3

Austrian Volley League Women

Semifinals: Linz/Steg Innsbruck 2:0* Sokol/Post Graz 2:0* * Final standings in the “Best of three” series