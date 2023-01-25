Milan-Casalmaggiore 3-0 (25-22, 28-26, 25-16) Another evening of hard work but Vero Volley won its fourth Italian Cup Final Four by beating Casalmaggiore 3-0. The team that a few days ago had won in the tiebreak with Gaspari’s girls. The coach from the Marche sends the starters onto the field with the Sylla-Larson diagonal, an exception in the libero where Parrocchiale is still on the bench in place of Negretti. The wall of Casalmaggiore makes itself felt and despite a lucid Thompson, Pistola’s team remains in the wake of Vero Volley. Only at the end of the set Folie and her companions manage to place the break which is decisive. Same trend in the second set with Thompson even more incisive (7 points in the first set 9 in the second), but Casalmaggiore is always close, indeed it even has a play with the set ball in its favor, but here the Americans of Vero Volley make the difference and close the talks. It’s a sign that Pistola’s team did everything they had to. After a point-to-point start, the home team takes over and closes the talks by locking up the Final Four. On Saturday evening in the semifinals, they will face Bergamo who qualified by surprise. But to get to the final, which is one of the goals of President Marzari’s club, another Vero Volley will be needed. Having recovered after the recent defeats in Italy and in Europe.

Novara 3-1 Chieri (25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25) An adrenaline-pumping and spectacular Piedmontese derby gives Igor Novara the pass for the Final Four of the Italian Cup, but Real Mutua Chieri emerges head-on from the challenge, demonstrating once again that they have the character, as well as the technical qualities, to put the “big names” of the championship are put to the test. Lavarini spares no one at the start, choosing Cambi as director and putting all his “owners” around her. Bregoli is no less, who offers his best starting six, in an inside-out match that immediately gives a show, with the two teams head-to-head and attacks predominating (8-8). The first break bears the signature of Adams, protagonist in attack and blocking (14-10, 5 points for the American). Novara also capitalizes on the mistakes of the guests (already 6 in attack, 5 in service) who are forced to force themselves to stay connected to the set (19-15). Igor raises the level again (66% in attack in the set), with Cambi also arming Karakurt and the gap widening up to 25-19 which closes the first set. The second set immediately ignites, with the two teams pushing hard, also taking risks that pay off especially on the Novara side, where Danesi suddenly lights up by signing the break which from 6 points brings Igor to plus 4. Bregoli tries with the diagonal change, inserting Morello and Rozanski, and also inserting Storck. But Igor doesn’t loosen her grip and with Karakurt’s ace extends to 16-11. Chieri suffers but always fights and with Mazzaro’s break in serving he also clamorously returns to the slipstream and with shots from Storck and Rozanski he reopens the set on 20 all. Lavarini puts Battistoni in control and two spells from Karakurt and a big block from Chirichella relaunch Igor, who is then lucky with Danesi’s ace, propitiated by the net, which is worth 24-20. Chieri with Cazaute (7 in the set with 70%) cancels the first three set balls but Karakurt closes it on the fourth attempt for 25-23. It’s still the Turkish opposite who makes the difference at the start of the third set, with Igor who starts at 6-3 and extends to 10-5, with Danesi who exalts himself with Cambi’s early times. Reale Mutua, which proposes Butler in the center, as in the previous sets, suffers but does not collapse, and clinging to the blows of Grobelna (9 in the set) and Rozanski, returns up to 12 all. Igor goes flashes, extends to more than 3, gets caught up again at 15 and goes down on 17-18. Lavarini calls Battistoni back to the field, but with Adams’ reception in great difficulty it is Chieri who extends to 19-22 to go on to conquer the third set 23-25. Novara changes, inserting Carcaces for Adams and confirming Battistoni as director in place of Cambi. Bregoli confirms Butler in the center and Rozanski opposite Bosio. Igor tries to start strong, shooting up to 4-1 and extending to 10-5, with Chirichella’s ace. A possessed Karakurt with her twentieth personal point rejects Chieri’s reaction attempt (15-10). Bregoli tries again with the diagonal change, with Morello and Storck, but Chirichella’s second ace in the set brings Novara ahead by 5 (18-13). It’s not over, because Grobelna’s return coincides with another break that brings Reale Mutua back to minus 1. Igor clings to Karakurt, but Chieri with Butler hooks the landlords, who lose as in the previous set, also going down (21-22). The finale is a wonderful spot for volleyball, with Karakurt and Cazaute making fire and flames, up to Bosetti’s block on Villani for 27-25, which sends Novara to the Final Four of the Italian Cup. (Andrea Crippa)