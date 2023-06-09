Volleyball Nations League 2023, heavy defeat for Italy: 3-0 USA

Nothing to do for Italy of volleyball, which in Ottawa (Canada) collects its second consecutive defeat against the USA in the Nations League. And it’s a heavy knockout, both for the 3-0 final (25-15, 25-18, 25-19) but above all for the progress of the match, which saw dominate the Americans far and wide. Roman e Rinaldi the best scorers among the blues with 9 points each, then the 8 of Bottolo entered in the middle of the second set. The best of the match was the American Torey Defalco who scored 15 points (with 4 aces). Micah Christenson super in directing. The Italian team was young, but appeared disorderly and at times confused. We need a quick turnaround and a large dose of quality already from the next match scheduled for June 9th at 10.30pm against Cuba . Winning to keep in the running for the conquest of final .

The words of Coach De Giorgi

“We definitely wanted to try to react or at least put on a better game than the debut – the coach said From George quoted from the site Federvolley -. I have to be honest, USA were the least suited team to try and take back some things. They put us under pressure on serve, they played high level volleyball, we still have to work to play point to point with these USA. We don’t have much time to think, the boys tried to do better today, and we can do it, we’ll take the positive things from today and tomorrow we’ll take the field with Cuba to try and express ourselves better despite once again a complicated opponent. In these games we have to look our way, take the good things and improve the others, without thinking too much. This VNL is an opportunity, we will need everyone, when many consecutive games are played it is clear that there are situations like today. Consecutive matches also lead to these situations and it is important to test all players. Playing a week of VNL against teams like these is truly a great opportunity for everyone.”