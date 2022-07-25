Italy-Poland 0-3 (16-25, 23-25, 20-25)

Poland takes third place in the Nations League 2022 relegating Italy to a very bitter fourth place, even more so after what De Giorgi’s team had done in the qualifying phase (where they had won the group). Two very heavy defeats for the Azzurri: after the 3-0 in the semifinal against Andrea Giani’s France, the same result with the two-time world champions of Poland, who also take home a check for 300 thousand euros, as third prize in cash. In the final for the third place De Giorgi changes a pawn: he sends Anzani on the field and leaves Russo on the bench. Italy starts badly, suffers a lot from the Poles, who push hard with Kurek. Italy slips, but manages to recover at the beginning of the second set, takes a break advantage, which is able to defend until the middle of the set: the blue coach changes again in the center. Russo returns, Galassi gets out. A change also for Nikola Grbic, who recalls Sliwka and throws Fornal into the fray.