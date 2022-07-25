Nothing to do even in the final match for Giannelli and his teammates who are outclassed by the two-time world champion team
Italy-Poland 0-3 (16-25, 23-25, 20-25)
Poland takes third place in the Nations League 2022 relegating Italy to a very bitter fourth place, even more so after what De Giorgi’s team had done in the qualifying phase (where they had won the group). Two very heavy defeats for the Azzurri: after the 3-0 in the semifinal against Andrea Giani’s France, the same result with the two-time world champions of Poland, who also take home a check for 300 thousand euros, as third prize in cash. In the final for the third place De Giorgi changes a pawn: he sends Anzani on the field and leaves Russo on the bench. Italy starts badly, suffers a lot from the Poles, who push hard with Kurek. Italy slips, but manages to recover at the beginning of the second set, takes a break advantage, which is able to defend until the middle of the set: the blue coach changes again in the center. Russo returns, Galassi gets out. A change also for Nikola Grbic, who recalls Sliwka and throws Fornal into the fray.
Poland maintains the clarity that Italy lacks at that point. Bieniek’s ace breaks the fraction and it’s Kurek again to close the set. Poland started well also in the third fraction, thanks above all to the mistakes of the Italians: 3-1 for Grbic’s team. The Azzurri are always forced to chase, also because they miss a few balls too many (12-12). In the meantime, De Giorgi has included Galassi in the blue squad. But Italy, at least unconsciously, has already taken the path of the locker room: collects another heavy defeat and closes the Nations League with 4th place. Now there is so much to think about and so much to work on towards the World Cup which kicks off in exactly one month between Poland and Slovenia.
July 24, 2022 (change July 24, 2022 | 19:46)
