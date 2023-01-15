The festive atmosphere of the second consecutive sold out at Palaverde is also due to the 43 years of President Garbellotto, but above all to the hard-earned three points that the panthers win against one of the most difficult opponents: 3-1 for Prosecco Doc Imoco at Unet E -Work

Busto confirms his qualities, which however do not correspond to an adequate classification. Conegliano consolidates first place, compensating with his excellent individuality for some absences and the reduced possibility of rotating the formation. In fact, Santarelli has to give up Lubian and Pericati, as well as the new signing Samedy, and lines up Wolosz diagonally with Haak, Plummer and Cook in the band, Squarcini and Fahr in the center and De Gennaro free. Musso responds with Lloyd, Montibeller, Omoruyi, Degradi, Olivotto, Zakchaiou and Zannoni.

That everything is not fluid in the ranks of the panthers can be understood when a bell tower ball falls to the ground without any player intervening. The Conegliano wall struggles against Busto’s aggressive attacks, but the second-line cover is even more subdued. Santarelli, enraged, suspends the game on 9-12. the former Omoruyi scores three consecutive points, which lead to the entry of De Kruijf and Gennari in place of Squarcini and Plummer. Something better can be seen, especially as an attack pace (13-15). Conegliano recovers until 17-18 with Wolosz’s ace, but then suffers the butterfly wall. Bardaro’s entry doesn’t have the desired effects and Degradi closes the spectacular exchange of 21-24. Cook and Wolosz cancel two set points, Montibeller knocks down the decisive one.

It is enough for Haak and Plummer to raise their insufficient vote percentages to review the score in favor of the yellow and blue colors. Fahr’s first points also arrive, up until then in great difficulty against Olivotto. At 10-7 the enthusiasm revives, but is immediately extinguished by Omoruyi and Lloyd, good at placing two diagonals and a block respectively on a lob called by Haak. The Panthers understand that they shouldn’t skimp on shots and, after 10 all, the advantage grows up to 16-12. Omoruyi continues to be a thorn in the side, while Santarelli’s substitutions are more profitable, who, with two less Italians, has to take tactics and nationality into account. Busto makes a few more mistakes (21-15) and Conegliano finally finds the block again, with Fahr, Gennari and Haak posting three consecutive ones in the final.

The match remains uphill and partially resembles that of the first leg. Often, in the Gialloblù half of the pitch, there is a lack of communication and quality shots. Gennari and De Kruijf are permanently on the field, Degradi takes over from Busto Stigrot. We remain balanced for about twenty exchanges, up to the second ace of the match by Wolosz and a nice parallel by Cook (16-12). The guests don’t give up and Conegliano’s engine is still not running at full speed (17-16). The class of De Kruijf and Cook, with two aces in a row from Haak, give the decisive shoulder that extinguishes Busto’s ardor.

The Prosecco Doc Imoco restarts with Squarcini in place of Fahr, but starts playing again and gives easy points to Busto (8-10). Two blocks by Squarcini and Wolosz give some breathing room (13-11), but the grit of Degradi and Olivotto bring the tie back to 15. Conegliano escapes to 22-17, but Busto comes back up to 22-21. In the end, the panthers regain order in the game and keep the lead in the standings, thinking a bit about the Italian Cup and already Wednesday about the Champions League, with the home match against Mulhouse.