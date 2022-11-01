Perugia-Civitanova 3-2 (20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 15-8)

When the inertia of the match was all in Civitanova’s favor, Perugia found the last energies to go upstream and win the 2022 Super Cup, the fourth in its history (the first in 2017). She does it with the depth of a squad that in two days allows her to win two intense marathons: first against Trento in the semifinals and then with Civitanova this evening. Yesterday giving up in the tie break in Rychlicki for the Cuban Herrera, today removing Semeniuk in the moment of maximum difficulty riding the freshness of the Ukrainian Plotnytskyi. And at the end of the tie break the great fear with the fall of Leon who violently bangs his head on the field and causes silence to fall in the building. The player remains unconscious on the ground for a few seconds before getting up and returning to the bench. Perugia starts strong, the tentacles of the Umbrian wall (4 winners in the first set) seem to direct the game immediately on the side of Sir (9-5) but Civitanova mends the disadvantage until Nikolov’s turn at bat: from 13-12 for Leon and comrades, the Marchigiani placed a 6-0 run launched by an ace of the young Bulgarian talent. A tear that Blengini’s team is good at defending until 25-20. Also in the 2nd set it is a turn at bat that makes the difference but this time it is in favor of Perugia. Russo’s serve takes care of sending the Marche system into a tailspin and from 8-6 for the Umbrians it goes to 11-6. Blengini inserts Yant for Nikolov, Lube is back in the wake but can no longer return. The third set travel in the name of balance with the two teams that advance in tears: first the Lube tries with Nikolov who places two aces and leads his team to 18-15. Perugia responds with its bomber Prince Leon who returns to serve and puts things right with an ace (19-19). New degassed Civitanova with 2 consecutive walls (23-21). Sir returns again but Bottolo thinks about 24-23 with an ace to close the scores. In the 4th set Civitanova wastes the opportunity to close the accounts because the Sir starts badly by granting a 5-0 break. Resumed at 10-10, Lube still tries to escape for the final sprint and climbs 13-11. Still recovered by the Umbrians, it remains in the wake until 19-19. Leon rises to the chair and pushes the final to the tie break. A partial 5th that Perugia attacks like a wounded lion and tomorrow leaving the opponents at 8.