Volleyball player Ana Paula Borgo dead at 29. The memory of Bergamo: “Her infinite sweetness”

For the club Volley Bergamo 1991 it is “dramatic news“, but it is the whole world of volleyball that has been shocked: the Brazilian spiker Ana Paula Borgo she died at just 29 years old. She had returned home just last summer after the season played in Italy, a September however, she had announced that during the usual medical examinations in the pre-season she had been diagnosed with cancer allo stomach. Thursday came the news of his disappearance.

“The Brazilian spiker fought against a nasty evil with force from warrior that we had come to know last season, when she arrived in Bergamo with hers smile and his infinite sweetness“, writes the Bergamo club. “The news leaves shocked all those who had shared the sporting career of the former player of the Brazilian national team: Ana Paula, at just 29 years old, left a big void in all. Volley Bergamo 1991 embraces her husband Carlos and the whole Borgo family. Have a good trip Ana Paula…”, concludes the note.

Borgo had a long career in Brazil playing for Pine treesOsasco, Prai Clube and Fluminense. Then the decision to cross the ocean: first the adventure in Türkiye with Bell Youth Castle e Lotusthen the decision to play in Italy – in the best league in the world – with the shirt of Bergamo. In his career he won an under 22 South American title and an under 23 world title with the Brazilian jersey. national maggiore four years ago.

Her former teammates in Bergamo also remember Ana Paula Borgo: “I want to remember you forever smilingindefatigable, positive even on the worst days, humble – he wrote Emma Cagni on Instagram – Never stop being the ray of sunshine you’ve always been.” A greeting post also from Luke Cicola: “Hi Ana, it was a honor being able to play and experience what would have been your last year. I hope that wherever you are from him, God is with you, as you always wished ”.