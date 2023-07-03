Home » Volleyball player Hadrava is leaving Poland after winning the title, he will play for Galatasaray
Volleyball player Hadrava is leaving Poland after winning the title, he will play for Galatasaray

Volleyball player Hadrava is leaving Poland after winning the title, he will play for Galatasaray

Hadrava said goodbye to Wegiel by winning the title, he also played in the Champions League final, but the defending champions from Kedzierzyn-Kožle succeeded in the Polish derby. The almost two-meter striker returned to Poland for two seasons from Civitanova in Italy, before that he played for Olsztyn and in France for Nantes.

In this competitive season, Hadrava lost his place in the starting line-up at the Polish club, starting more as a substitute all-rounder. He didn’t even defend his position as the best Czech volleyball player, having previously dominated the association poll four times in a row.

Galatasaray is a four-time Turkish champion, the last title was won 34 years ago. He finished fifth this season.

