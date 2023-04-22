Volleyball semi-final: SC Potsdam surprises with victory in Schwerin

Status: 04/22/2023 9:00 p.m

The SC Potsdam volleyball team caused a big surprise at the start of the playoff semifinals.

In the first of a maximum of three games, head coach Guillermo Naranjo Hernandez’s team won 3-2 (25:19, 23:25, 21:25, 35:33, 15:11) against the cup winners Schweriner SC, who had a weak substitute.

Customized start

In order to reach the final for the German championship, the Brandenburg women need another win against the favorites on Wednesday at home or next Saturday in Schwerin.

The women from Potsdam got off to a great start. They convinced with concentrated defensive behavior and consistent attacking actions. However, they also benefited from the fact that Schwerin had to improvise. Because, among other things, the Turkish national player Tutku Burcu Yüzgenc was out due to back problems, Schwerin played without a regular diagonal attacker, but with three outside reception specialists.

Dramatic fourth movement

From the second set, however, the hostesses had found each other in this constellation. Although Potsdam played well in the second round with a 22:22 lead and in the third with a 20:19 lead, they were unable to catch up in either case. In particular, there was a problem with the guests in the final stages of the sentences when it came to exploiting chances.

The fourth section was dramatic. SC Potsdam unexpectedly faltered after a 22:17 lead. It went into the set extension, in which the guests fended off eight match points and, in turn, forced the tie-break with the third set point.

MTV Allianz Stuttgart with clear success

Defending champion Allianz MTV Stuttgart also started the playoffs with a win. In the first semi-final, Stuttgart beat Dresdner SC 3-0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-21). The Stuttgart women still need a win to reach the playoff final.