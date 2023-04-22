Home » Volleyball semi-final: SC Potsdam surprises with victory in Schwerin
Sports

Volleyball semi-final: SC Potsdam surprises with victory in Schwerin

by admin
Volleyball semi-final: SC Potsdam surprises with victory in Schwerin

Status: 04/22/2023 9:00 p.m

The SC Potsdam volleyball team caused a big surprise at the start of the playoff semifinals.

In the first of a maximum of three games, head coach Guillermo Naranjo Hernandez’s team won 3-2 (25:19, 23:25, 21:25, 35:33, 15:11) against the cup winners Schweriner SC, who had a weak substitute.

Customized start

In order to reach the final for the German championship, the Brandenburg women need another win against the favorites on Wednesday at home or next Saturday in Schwerin.

The women from Potsdam got off to a great start. They convinced with concentrated defensive behavior and consistent attacking actions. However, they also benefited from the fact that Schwerin had to improvise. Because, among other things, the Turkish national player Tutku Burcu Yüzgenc was out due to back problems, Schwerin played without a regular diagonal attacker, but with three outside reception specialists.

Dramatic fourth movement

From the second set, however, the hostesses had found each other in this constellation. Although Potsdam played well in the second round with a 22:22 lead and in the third with a 20:19 lead, they were unable to catch up in either case. In particular, there was a problem with the guests in the final stages of the sentences when it came to exploiting chances.

The fourth section was dramatic. SC Potsdam unexpectedly faltered after a 22:17 lead. It went into the set extension, in which the guests fended off eight match points and, in turn, forced the tie-break with the third set point.

MTV Allianz Stuttgart with clear success

Defending champion Allianz MTV Stuttgart also started the playoffs with a win. In the first semi-final, Stuttgart beat Dresdner SC 3-0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-21). The Stuttgart women still need a win to reach the playoff final.

See also  Volleyball, A1 women, Novara wins with difficulty in Perugia

You may also like

Defeat in Mainz: “Catastrophic” – Kahn’s angry speech...

Playoff NBA, Brooklyn Nets Philadelphia 76ers gara-4 96-88:...

Jonas Hector announces the end of his career...

Premier: Liverpool chasing Europe, in the queue is...

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Madrid Open, say...

Tuchel: I can’t explain Bayern’s lack of energy...

Soccer Bundesliga: The remaining program of all 18...

Arsenal (Premier League) in crisis in the Scudetto...

New leader: “Now there are exactly five steps...

USFL Week 2 live updates: New Orleans Breakers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy