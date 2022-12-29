Original title: Volleyball Super League 1/4 finals against Shandong Women’s Volleyball Team (quote)

Tianjin women’s volleyball team pays attention to opponents and does not relax (theme)

Report to Shangrao, Jiangxi tonight (Reporter Xie Chen) The 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League will start the knockout stage competition today. The defending champion Tianjin Bohai Bank Women’s Volleyball Team will face the Shandong Women’s Volleyball Team in the quarter-finals. Although the latter lost three games in a row in the round-robin round of the quarterfinals, the Tianjin team did not underestimate this opponent at all. Coach Wang Baoquan emphasized that the whole team still needs to make more preparations for difficulties.

In the round-robin stage of the quarter-finals, the Tianjin team won all three games and ranked first in Group G, while the Shandong team lost all three games and was at the bottom of Group H. However, the poor performance of the Shandong team was not due to lack of strength, but was affected by a severe shortage of personnel. The Shandong team not only ushered in the return of coach An Jiajie this year, but also introduced Bulgaria’s main attacker Rabad Teyeva and Cuba’s second setter Klegel, and also has a strong lineup of national players such as Yang Hanyu and Wang Mengjie. However, in the previous three top eight round-robin matches, the Shandong team faced a serious dilemma of personnel disorganization. Deputy attacker Yang Hanyu and free agent Wang Mengjie even played as main attackers. Foreign aid Labad Teyeva also missed three consecutive games.

Tianjin team coach Wang Baoquan said: “In the quarter-finals with the Shandong team, we still have to make more preparations to meet the difficulties. The opponent’s main lineup may return in the cross match. In the previous round-robin matches, each team may have reservations, but the cross Everyone will go all out for the game. We can’t be lucky, we have to prepare according to the opponent’s full lineup, and strive to play at our highest level. Judging from the previous three round-robin games, our lineup is relatively stable, but the next The game must also pay attention to the opponent, and there must be no slack in the slightest.”