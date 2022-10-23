Third tie break in four games for the Venetians, forced to give in to the Apulians, the opposite of the blue protagonist in the victory in Siena

Fourth day of Superlega which opens with the victory of Taranto in Verona in the umpteenth tie break of this part of the season. On the Siena-Piacenza field

Verona-Taranto 2-3 (25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 13-15) — Victory of substance of Taranto in Verona in the opening of the fourth day of the championship which also sees the third tie break for the home team in four games. The Apulians start badly in the first set, being overwhelmed by the overwhelming power of Mozic and Sapozhkov in attack. A boot that costs the first set. In the second, Di Pinto’s team reacts in the second with an excellent Stefani but also by taking the wall measurements of the Venetian forwards. Stoytchev responds by putting Magalini for Keita but it is not enough and taranto brings the score back in a draw. From the third set onwards the battle gets close with Magalini in great dusting at the end of the partial but too foul and imprecise from the Veneto, forced by the Apulian wall to force a lot. Taranto is better in serving and receiving, while Verona does not manage to worry too much the second line of the guests thus allowing them to conquer the match that is worth the four-point catch.

Siena 0-3 Piacenza (12-25, 19-25, 22-25) — Without struggling too much, Piacenza goes to Siena in three sets. Still devoid of Leal, Bernardi’s team archives the Emma Villas practice dragged by a sparkling Romanò (16 points), inspired by the skilful direction of Brizard. Tuscans in confusion, still stuck at zero points after four days, moreover after having faced opponents of the caliber of Trento, Perugia and Milan. There is no story since the first set, when Piacenza goes from 10-8 to 23-11 taking advantage of the batting shifts of Lucarelli and Romanò. The blue opposite seals a nine-point run (with two aces), while the set point is signed by Brizard on the wall on Van Garderen. The second fraction opens with Siena trying to get into the game with Pinali (7-5), but Romanò is always effective (10-10). Basic signs a couple of consecutive points (12-13), then Lucarelli starts a breakaway (15-20). Petric shortens (18-20) but the three-way block on Mazzone (19-23) opens the way to Piacenza which closes on the mistake of Van Garderen. Siena’s opposition is too soft; even when it starts well, 9-7 in the third, it melts quickly, allowing Gas Sales to get back on with Lucarelli’s ace (10-11). A wall by Caneschi and a mistake by Van Garderen for the +3 guest (13-16). Siena tries, returns to -1 with the ace of Pinali (19-20) but Simon with the service and the usual Romanò close the accounts. (Stefano Salvadori) See also The Asian Volleyball Federation is dissatisfied with the Paris Olympic volleyball qualification plan and has lodged an appeal – yqqlm

October 22, 2022 (change October 22, 2022 | 23:06)

