Volleyball Super League Roundup｜Women’s Su and Shanghai take a good start, men’s Shanghai remain unbeaten

Xinhua News Agency, Nanjing, November 10 (Reporter Wang Hengzhi and Zhao Jiulong) The 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League kicked off on the 10th, and the Shanghai, Jiangsu and Henan teams got off to a good start. In the men’s Volleyball Super League match, the Shanghai team defeated the Fujian team 3:0, and the season remains unbeaten.

On November 10, Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel Team player Wu Han (top) smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

The Women’s Volleyball Super League Group B game was held in Changzhou, Jiangsu. Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel Team, who played at home, defeated the Yunda Dianchi College Team 3:0. The young Jiangsu team won this game not easy. :24 and 25:23 narrowly won, and only won the opponent by 8 points in three games. As the only team with foreign aid in this competition, Shanghai Guangming Youbei Team defeated Guangdong Jiangmen Huati Team 3:1; Henan Team defeated Hebei Hairui Team 3:0.

In addition, the Women’s Volleyball Super League Group A match originally scheduled to be held in Jiangmen, Guangdong from November 10 to November 17 will be postponed to a supplementary match from December 4 to December 10.

The Men’s Volleyball Super League begins the first stage of the competition in Groups C and D. In the Group C competition in the Qinhuangdao Division, Baoding Woli Men’s Volleyball Team and Henan Men’s Volleyball Team won 3:2 after five fierce battles. Beijing Automobile Team and Zhejiang Sports Lottery Team defeated Huangshi Dongchuji Team and Yunda Dianchi College Team with a score of 3:0 respectively. Yunda has not won a victory in the season so far.

In the Group D match in the Wuyuan Division, Fujian Pingtan team performed quite tenaciously. Facing the Shanghai Bright Men's Volleyball Team, which had won all six matches in Group B in the first stage, they lost 0:3, but the scores in the three rounds were very close. , at 22:25, 26:28, and 29:31, respectively. Shenzhen Mingjinhai team and Nanjing team fought fiercely for five games. Although Nanjing team scored higher than their opponents in offensive score, they lost as many as 40 points and lost 2:3 in the end. In another game, Tianjin Food Group Men's Volleyball Team defeated Liaoning Donghua Men's Volleyball Team 3-0.

