Padua-Siena 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-20) Padua wins the play-off against Siena and is now six points behind the Tuscans, who are increasingly bottom in the standings but with one game to make up for (December 21 in Civitanova). One-way game with the black and whites superior in all fundamentals, masterfully orchestrated in the control room by an excellent Saitta and dragged into attack by all three high ball hammers: 17 points for Petkovic, 15 for Takahashi and 12 for Desmet, awarded com mvp.. In the end, in Montagnani’s team, only Pinali tries (14 points). Far too little to think about extending a game that ends in an hour and twenty minutes of play. The record. Padua got off to a better start with Siena struggling in attack (11-3), Montagnani’s team found themselves against the wall (13-7) but the bianconeri extended until 21-13. The gap is unbridgeable, Takahashi closes an ace on Petric. The start of the second is more balanced (6-6), Siena’s mistakes in attack give the hosts a break (10-7). Montagnani sends Raffaelli onto the field for Van Garderen, Padova goes up 16-12 and then up 20-16 with Desmet. Also in this case it is the decisive break with Cuttini’s team which closes 25-20 with Crosato.